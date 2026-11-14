Rain And Snowfall Expected In Upper KP As Cold Weather Sets In
According to the Met Office, on Saturday, November 14, rain and thunderstorms are expected at a few places in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram. Snowfall is also likely over higher mountains.
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On Sunday, November 15, most parts of the country are expected to remain dry, while upper regions will remain cold. However, some areas of Kashmir and adjoining mountainous regions may receive rain.
The Met Office further said that most parts of the country are likely to experience dry weather from November 16 to 20, while cold conditions will continue in the upper regions.
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