MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: PESCO Wazir Bagh Sub-Division and police teams have disconnected six transformers and 143 illegal electricity connections during a joint operation against power theft, aiming to recover outstanding dues and reduce line losses.

The operation was conducted in Mohalla Mian Gan, Guldara, under the 11KV Kakshal feeder, on the special instructions of PESCO Chief Executive Ikhtiar Hameed Khan and Peshawar Circle Superintending Engineer Arbab Farooq. It was supervised by SDO Operations Khalid Khan.

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During the operation, five 200 KVA transformers and one 100 KVA transformer were disconnected. The concerned consumers also owe Rs119 million in outstanding electricity bills.

According to PESCO, operations against power theft and defaulters will continue with police support. The authority has urged consumers to pay their bills on time and avoid illegal electricity connections.