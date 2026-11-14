Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility In Odesa Region, Nearly 50,000 Consumers Left Without Power
"On the morning of November 14, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in the north of the region. Energy workers began repairs as soon as it was safe to do so. We are clearing the rubble and repairing the damage," the statement said.
As of Saturday morning, 50,000 consumers had been left without electricity as a result of the strike.Read also: Warehouses damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region
The company noted that the facility had been targeted by Russian attacks several times before.
As previously reported, Russian forces struck Odesa on November 13, killing two people.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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