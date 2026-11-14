MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement while speaking to journalists, according to a

Ukrinform correspondent.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had raised the issue of

establishing a different security architecture for the post-war world and Europe, particularly

Europe. He expressed concern that such an initiative could be dangerous, adding that he

had previously discussed the matter and warned the Ukrainian team about it. He stressed

that this should not become the main agenda and should not be driven by Ukraine. In his

view, however, the Americans had been drawing the Russians into these discussions

because Russia was interested in revising the security architecture, at least in Europe.

He noted that his concerns were reinforced by Putin's recent statements regarding borders,

which he described as dangerous signals.

Zelenskyy stated that Putin's intention to change Europe's borders was a fact and that he

was convinced this formed part of the Russian leader's broader plan to revise security

guarantees in Europe. He warned that such developments could lead to wars or further

escalation. He added that he had spoken with Nordic countries and other European

partners, urging them to take the matter extremely seriously, and noted that they were

already treating it accordingly.

The President suggested that Putin had presented the idea of changing Europe's security

architecture to Biden in 2021. According to Zelenskyy, Putin's proposal had envisaged

redistributing military power in Europe and globally, weakening or withdrawing NATO forces,

and removing American troops from the region.

Zelenskyy stressed that any such changes would be extremely dangerous. He argued that

Russia had no right to make decisions on behalf of NATO member states and questioned

why Moscow would want to remove forces responsible for providing security. He added that

Putin would likely raise the issue of Finland and Sweden, as well as Hungary and the

presence of American troops in the Baltic states.

As Ukrinform reported, trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia took

place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The main outcomes of the talks included an

agreement on the largest prisoner exchange, a commitment to continue negotiations, and

the decision to involve European representatives in the process.