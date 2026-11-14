Zelensky: Russia Seeks To Revise Europe's Security Architecture
Ukrinform correspondent.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the American side had raised the issue of
establishing a different security architecture for the post-war world and Europe, particularly
Europe. He expressed concern that such an initiative could be dangerous, adding that he
had previously discussed the matter and warned the Ukrainian team about it. He stressed
that this should not become the main agenda and should not be driven by Ukraine. In his
view, however, the Americans had been drawing the Russians into these discussions
because Russia was interested in revising the security architecture, at least in Europe.
He noted that his concerns were reinforced by Putin's recent statements regarding borders,
which he described as dangerous signals.
Zelenskyy stated that Putin's intention to change Europe's borders was a fact and that he
was convinced this formed part of the Russian leader's broader plan to revise security
guarantees in Europe. He warned that such developments could lead to wars or further
escalation. He added that he had spoken with Nordic countries and other European
partners, urging them to take the matter extremely seriously, and noted that they were
already treating it accordingly.
The President suggested that Putin had presented the idea of changing Europe's security
architecture to Biden in 2021. According to Zelenskyy, Putin's proposal had envisaged
redistributing military power in Europe and globally, weakening or withdrawing NATO forces,
and removing American troops from the region.
Zelenskyy stressed that any such changes would be extremely dangerous. He argued that
Russia had no right to make decisions on behalf of NATO member states and questioned
why Moscow would want to remove forces responsible for providing security. He added that
Putin would likely raise the issue of Finland and Sweden, as well as Hungary and the
presence of American troops in the Baltic states.
As Ukrinform reported, trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia took
place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The main outcomes of the talks included an
agreement on the largest prisoner exchange, a commitment to continue negotiations, and
the decision to involve European representatives in the process.
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