MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's story about the 'civilian population' in Kostiantynivka is Putin's reaction to his failure to capture the city. Putin simply wants us to leave Kostiantynivka so that Russian forces can enter and occupy the entire city. I explained my position to the American negotiators: the people there are exclusively Ukrainian citizens with weapons and Russian citizens who are occupiers and also armed. Fighting is taking place inside Kostiantynivka," Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine was doing everything possible to evacuate civilians from the city, but handing Kostiantynivka over to Russia would open the way for further advances in Donbas.

"If we give up Kostiantynivka, their next steps will be toward other cities in Donbas.... After Kostiantynivka will come Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. They want to destroy these cities and kill all our people," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also commented on the operation to evacuate civilians trapped in Oleshky. He noted that, thanks to mediation by the U.S. side, in particular an initiative by First Lady Melania Trump, the people had been evacuated. At the same time, he said, Russia had used the situation to strengthen its military positions.

Lubinets says potential humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka not discussed

He said Ukraine had handed the U.S. side a list of seven or eight settlements where civilians, including children, remained trapped, but Russia had not proposed similar operations in those communities.

"And what did they propose? Kostiantynivka. Why? Because after Kostiantynivka will come Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," he said.

He stressed that Russian forces had been unable to capture Kostiantynivka for a year and a half.

Zelensky also said that, according to Ukrainian estimates, the Russian army lost 54,000 troops killed and seriously wounded in October alone, its highest monthly losses in nearly five years of war.