MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, stated this on

Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched a UAV strike on the city of Derhachi. A 54-year-old woman, a 56-year-

old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, children aged four, nine, twelve and thirteen suffered acute stress

reactions.

The attack damaged six private residential houses, four outbuildings and two cars.

Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.

As previously reported, seven settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack

over the past day. One person was killed and two other civilians were injured.