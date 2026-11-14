Russian Forces Strike Derhachi With Drone, Leaving Three Injured
Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy launched a UAV strike on the city of Derhachi. A 54-year-old woman, a 56-year-
old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured," Syniehubov wrote.
According to him, children aged four, nine, twelve and thirteen suffered acute stress
reactions.
The attack damaged six private residential houses, four outbuildings and two cars.
Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.
As previously reported, seven settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack
over the past day. One person was killed and two other civilians were injured.
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