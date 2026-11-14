MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU.

Damage to oil storage tanks has been preliminarily confirmed.

The Samara Linear Production and Dispatch Station is one of the most important hubs in

Russia's oil transportation system. Oil from Tatarstan, Western Siberia and other Russian

oil-producing regions is delivered there through trunk pipelines.

At the station, oil with different sulfur contents is blended to produce the Urals export grade.

It accounts for up to 50% of Russia's total oil exports.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a fire broke out at the facility,

with several oil storage tanks ablaze.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of the strike on the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Russia's

Lipetsk region, which is home to Russian military aircraft. On November 13, the targets hit

included a hangar used to store specialized aircraft maintenance equipment, an aviation fuel

storage tank and the airfield's central command and dispatch center.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Samara Linear

Production and Dispatch Station near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia"s Samara region

again on the night of October 10.