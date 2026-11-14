MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made the statement while speaking to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Starshield services remained subject to speed restrictions of up to 161 km/h in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories. He stressed that the relevant parties were aware of his position and warned that maintaining restrictions in occupied territories while lifting them elsewhere in Ukraine was extremely dangerous, as it could have political implications and suggest partial non-recognition of those territories as Ukrainian.

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Zelensky argued that Ukraine had every right to raise the issue and demand the complete removal of the restrictions. He added that the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Drapatyi should address the matter through their respective channels.

He noted that although SpaceX had stated that no restrictions were in place, Ukrainian tests conducted in different directions had confirmed their existence for five consecutive days. According to Zelensky, SpaceX had attributed the issue to a technical problem, but the Ukrainian side did not share that assessment. He emphasized that daily tests continued to confirm the restrictions, indicating that they were widespread rather than isolated incidents.

The President recalled that following his earlier conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, there had been no problems with early warnings of ballistic missile attacks, intelligence sharing, or restrictions affecting Starlink and Starshield services.

Zelensky explained that he had raised the issue because Rubio had previously indicated that Starshield was more under the control of the US government than SpaceX. However, the current restrictions appeared to suggest that SpaceX had imposed them, which contradicted the information previously provided to Ukraine. He stressed that the situation required further clarification.

The head of state warned that the restrictions posed a serious threat to Ukraine's security because they prevented Ukrainian forces from intercepting jet-powered Shahed drones near the front line in temporarily occupied territories. As a result, Ukrainian forces were being forced to intercept the drones at other defensive lines, giving Russian forces additional opportunities to carry out attacks.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 12, Zelensky announced significant disruptions to the Starshield system over Ukrainian territory.