MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement while speaking to journalists and summarizing the negotiations in Abu Dhabi, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia was unwilling to agree to the proposed energy ceasefire. He explained that during the Abu Dhabi meeting, the Russian delegation had claimed it lacked the authority to make a decision on the matter, while also demonstrating an apparent lack of willingness to support the proposal. He added that other forms of a ceasefire had not been discussed in detail either, as the Russian side had insisted that the issue should be addressed directly with Putin.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian team had proposed arranging a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders. However, it had instead been agreed that the American team would travel to meet Putin and discuss the matter with him.

Zelensky: Russia seeks to revise Europe's security architecture

The President concluded by emphasizing that Putin personally did not support a ceasefire.

As Ukrinform reported, following talks in Dublin with US President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the main outcomes of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi: the largest prisoner exchange, an agreement to continue negotiations, and the involvement of European representatives in the process.

Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine