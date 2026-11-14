Fortune and Great Place To Work welcome Alshaya Group to 2026 World’s Best Workplaces, ranking No. 20
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Great Place To Work® and Fortune have honored Alshaya Group as one of the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2026.
These 25 global companies were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work’s employee survey process, with over 9 million responses representing more than 23 million employees worldwide.
To be considered for the list, companies must have 5,000 or more global employees, be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best Workplaces™ Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia in 2025 or early 2026.
Companies are ranked higher based on their ability to outperform other companies in their national market, and around the world.
John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said: “On behalf of everyone in Alshaya Group, we are so proud of reaching this incredible milestone, only three years into our Great Place to Work journey. We are very grateful for this recognition, which is testament to the Alshaya community around the world - I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our 50,000 colleagues in our stores, warehouses, restaurants and coffee shops, serving millions of our customers every single day.”
The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work identified the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies can only be considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization.
Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must demonstrate how they generously and thoughtfully support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs.
“Trust in the organization is the most valuable asset on your books,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “You can’t buy it or steal it, copy it from your competitors or replace it with AI. You have to earn it, each and every day, by showing up for your people. These companies prove that building trust is a proven way to grow in a highly unpredictable world.”
This year’s list also reveals a notable degree of continuity amid profound change in the world of work. Fortune says nearly half of the 25 companies have appeared on the list every year for the past five years, spanning a period marked by the post-pandemic reset, changing expectations around where and how people work, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change.
“What is striking is the staying power of so many companies on this year’s Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ list,” said Ashleigh Nghiem, Global Lists Director, Fortune. “Their continued presence demonstrates an ability to evolve through change without losing the qualities that make them exceptional. At the same time, this year’s newcomers—from hospitality and retail to semiconductors and technology—show there is no single model for becoming one of the world’s best workplaces.”
These 25 global companies were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work’s employee survey process, with over 9 million responses representing more than 23 million employees worldwide.
To be considered for the list, companies must have 5,000 or more global employees, be identified as outstanding global employers with recognition on at least five Best Workplaces™ Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia in 2025 or early 2026.
Companies are ranked higher based on their ability to outperform other companies in their national market, and around the world.
John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said: “On behalf of everyone in Alshaya Group, we are so proud of reaching this incredible milestone, only three years into our Great Place to Work journey. We are very grateful for this recognition, which is testament to the Alshaya community around the world - I’d like to say a big thank you to all of our 50,000 colleagues in our stores, warehouses, restaurants and coffee shops, serving millions of our customers every single day.”
The Fortune World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work identified the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies can only be considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization.
Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must demonstrate how they generously and thoughtfully support employees with personalized support that meets their unique needs.
“Trust in the organization is the most valuable asset on your books,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “You can’t buy it or steal it, copy it from your competitors or replace it with AI. You have to earn it, each and every day, by showing up for your people. These companies prove that building trust is a proven way to grow in a highly unpredictable world.”
This year’s list also reveals a notable degree of continuity amid profound change in the world of work. Fortune says nearly half of the 25 companies have appeared on the list every year for the past five years, spanning a period marked by the post-pandemic reset, changing expectations around where and how people work, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change.
“What is striking is the staying power of so many companies on this year’s Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™ list,” said Ashleigh Nghiem, Global Lists Director, Fortune. “Their continued presence demonstrates an ability to evolve through change without losing the qualities that make them exceptional. At the same time, this year’s newcomers—from hospitality and retail to semiconductors and technology—show there is no single model for becoming one of the world’s best workplaces.”
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