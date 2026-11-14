How jiu-jitsu took a 12-year-old Czech athlete from school bullying to the sport’s biggest stage in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) When Simon Popelka was in third grade, he was bullied by a bigger boy at school. He would often return home upset and eventually reached a point where he no longer wanted to go to school. Today, the 12-year-old from Czechia is competing at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, one of the biggest events on the international jiu-jitsu calendar.
Simon's parents noticed that something was wrong when he repeatedly came home from school feeling sad. They tried to understand what was happening and how they could help him. Eventually, his father introduced him to jiu-jitsu, hoping the sport would help him deal with the situation.
What began as a way to deal with bullying soon developed into a passion for the sport. Simon continued training, improved his skills and began taking part in competitions.
Now a yellow belt, Simon represents DSC Gym Česká Třebová, which is affiliated with Silver Fox BJJ. He trains under coach Lukáš Janda, a second-degree black belt.
Simon says he is currently ranked number one in Czechia and decided to travel to Abu Dhabi to test himself against international competition.
"I'm currently ranked number one in the Czech Republic, so I decided to come to Abu Dhabi to challenge myself against the best athletes from all over the world," he said.
Simon competed in the boys' junior yellow belt 50kg division at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship on November 11. His participation shows how far he has come since those difficult days at school. What started with his father looking for a way to help him deal with bullying has taken Simon to one of the biggest stages in international jiu-jitsu.
Simon's parents noticed that something was wrong when he repeatedly came home from school feeling sad. They tried to understand what was happening and how they could help him. Eventually, his father introduced him to jiu-jitsu, hoping the sport would help him deal with the situation.
What began as a way to deal with bullying soon developed into a passion for the sport. Simon continued training, improved his skills and began taking part in competitions.
Now a yellow belt, Simon represents DSC Gym Česká Třebová, which is affiliated with Silver Fox BJJ. He trains under coach Lukáš Janda, a second-degree black belt.
Simon says he is currently ranked number one in Czechia and decided to travel to Abu Dhabi to test himself against international competition.
"I'm currently ranked number one in the Czech Republic, so I decided to come to Abu Dhabi to challenge myself against the best athletes from all over the world," he said.
Simon competed in the boys' junior yellow belt 50kg division at the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship on November 11. His participation shows how far he has come since those difficult days at school. What started with his father looking for a way to help him deal with bullying has taken Simon to one of the biggest stages in international jiu-jitsu.
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