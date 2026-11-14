The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), concluded the second edition of Majlis Al Mustaqbal at Dubai Founders HQ
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), concluded the second edition of Majlis Al Mustaqbal at Dubai Founders HQ, recognising three winning teams for their innovative business concepts.
Held from 10 to 12 November, the three-day programme brought together 50 aspiring entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges through mentorship, collaboration and business pitch preparation. Participants worked alongside industry experts, mentors and representatives from government entities to refine their ideas, develop viable business concepts and strengthen their entrepreneurial skills.
The initiative also welcomed H.E. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC), on 11 November, and H.E. Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), on 12 November.
The programme concluded with participants presenting their concepts to an expert jury, with three teams recognised for their innovative ideas. The winning teams were D100 (Commercial Bank of Dubai), Polaris (Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre) and Azwa "عزوة" (Dubai Courts), with each receiving cash prizes. The initiative brought together nine entities from the government, private and academic sectors, including Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Culture, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Courts, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Commercial Bank of Dubai and other ecosystem partners, reinforcing collaboration across Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to support emerging entrepreneurs.
The initiative reflects Dubai SME's commitment to empowering the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and strengthening Dubai's entrepreneurship ecosystem, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.
Held from 10 to 12 November, the three-day programme brought together 50 aspiring entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges through mentorship, collaboration and business pitch preparation. Participants worked alongside industry experts, mentors and representatives from government entities to refine their ideas, develop viable business concepts and strengthen their entrepreneurial skills.
The initiative also welcomed H.E. Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC), on 11 November, and H.E. Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), on 12 November.
The programme concluded with participants presenting their concepts to an expert jury, with three teams recognised for their innovative ideas. The winning teams were D100 (Commercial Bank of Dubai), Polaris (Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre) and Azwa "عزوة" (Dubai Courts), with each receiving cash prizes. The initiative brought together nine entities from the government, private and academic sectors, including Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Culture, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Courts, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs–Dubai, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Commercial Bank of Dubai and other ecosystem partners, reinforcing collaboration across Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to support emerging entrepreneurs.
The initiative reflects Dubai SME's commitment to empowering the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, fostering innovation and strengthening Dubai's entrepreneurship ecosystem, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment