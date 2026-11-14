MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

More than 340,000 people have been forced to flee their homes amid ongoing fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces in Yemen.

The figures were published in a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the report, continued clashes and growing instability across the country have forced large numbers of people to abandon their homes in search of safety.

In October, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that approximately 280,000 people had been displaced in Yemen.

The UN agency has called for efforts to de-escalate the conflict and ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches areas affected by the fighting.