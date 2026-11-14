MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains approximately 65% below the levels recorded before the US-Iran military conflict, according to a report by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The report indicates that 139 vessels exited the strait and 169 entered it over the past week. A week earlier, the corresponding figures stood at 170 outbound and 155 inbound vessels.

UKMTO also reported eight maritime incidents during the week, including five in the Strait of Hormuz, two in the Persian Gulf and one in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the agency, a total of 163 maritime incidents linked to the conflict have been recorded since military operations against Iran began on February 28. Of these, 141 involved damage to vessels.