MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) continues its work in Antalya, Türkiye.

The sixth day of the conference is dedicated to children, youth, education and professional skills. Discussions are scheduled to focus on strengthening the role of young people in tackling climate change, promoting environmental awareness, integrating climate-related issues into education systems and engaging future generations in sustainable development.

Events organized by various UN agencies, international organizations and partner institutions are addressing a range of issues, including climate education, youth participation in decision-making, financing solutions to the climate crisis and the development of green skills.

Conference pavilions are also showcasing countries' experiences in addressing climate change, environmental projects, green technologies and renewable energy initiatives.

At the Azerbaijan Pavilion, discussions scheduled for the day will cover several key topics, including:

The transition to clean energy. Fair and inclusive technology development to strengthen climate resilience. Women and climate investment: expanding opportunities for women leaders across the Turkic world to contribute to climate action. Empowering future generations amid climate change: the role of civil society in advancing education and skills development for children and young people in Global South countries.