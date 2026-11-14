Joseph J. Gonzalez
- Associate Professor of Global Studies, Appalachian State University
I am a historian of the Cuban-U.S. relationship, publishing in both English and in Spanish, in the United States and Cuba, where I am affiliated with the Institute for Cuban History. I teach an interdisciplinary program, Global Studies, as well as two residential colleges. I am finishing a book on the Cuba's relationship with the United States, titled Facing the Sun: Cuba's Challenge to America's Empire, 1868-1959.Experience
- –present Associate Professor, Global Studies, Appalachian State University
- 2002 University of Michigan, Ph.D., History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment