Associate Professor of Global Studies, Appalachian State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a historian of the Cuban-U.S. relationship, publishing in both English and in Spanish, in the United States and Cuba, where I am affiliated with the Institute for Cuban History. I teach an interdisciplinary program, Global Studies, as well as two residential colleges. I am finishing a book on the Cuba's relationship with the United States, titled Facing the Sun: Cuba's Challenge to America's Empire, 1868-1959.

–present Associate Professor, Global Studies, Appalachian State University

2002 University of Michigan, Ph.D., History

ExperienceEducation