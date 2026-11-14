MENAFN - Nam News Network)

FUKUOKA (Japan), Nov 14 (NNN-Kyodo) -- A Harry Potter-themed train began operating Saturday for a limited time, carrying passengers across parts of the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of the global franchise, Kyodo News reported.

A departure ceremony for the limited express“Magical Journey” train operated by Kyushu Railway Co. was held at Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The collaborative campaign will last through the end of June, 2027.

Four 11-year-old elementary school pupils dressed in robes and carrying wands took part in the ceremony.

All four are aged 11 -- the same age as the main character, Harry, when he entered Hogwarts.

The specially decorated six-car train features designs including Hogwarts Castle, home to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the main setting of the Harry Potter film series.

Starting Saturday, the train will operate on routes including one connecting Hakata Station to Oita and another linking Hakata Station to Mojiko in Kitakyushu.

Other routes will also take passengers to areas such as Hizenkashima Station in Saga Prefecture.

The train is scheduled to run from mid-January in other areas, such as one connecting Hakata to Miyazaki Airport, according to the railway operator JR Kyushu.

During the campaign, exclusive merchandise will be sold and“stamp rally” events, akin to a scavenger hunt where people go to different train stations to collect ink stamps, will also be held.

--NNN-KYODO