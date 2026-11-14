MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bitcoin remained under pressure after falling below $70,000 during a broad cryptocurrency market selloff that coincided with weakness in technology shares and rising expectations of tighter US monetary policy. The decline has highlighted the sensitivity of digital assets to changes in investor risk appetite and liquidity conditions.

Bitcoin traded near $68,973 in the latest reported market snapshot, down approximately 3.4% over the measured period. The cryptocurrency had also fallen more than 6% during the previous trading session, extending a decline that brought it to its lowest level since August.

Digital Assets Face Broader Market Pressure

The cryptocurrency decline occurred alongside weakness in US technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9% on Friday, while the S&P 500 declined 0.4%. Investors have been reassessing the outlook for technology companies following Nvidia's leadership transition and growing scrutiny of AI infrastructure spending.

Although cryptocurrencies operate independently of traditional equity markets, their prices can be influenced by similar changes in investor behaviour. When uncertainty increases, investors may reduce exposure to assets perceived as more volatile.

Bitcoin's recent decline illustrates this relationship. The market has faced pressure at a time when the US dollar has strengthened and bond yields have moved higher.

Interest Rate Expectations Influence Liquidity

Expectations of higher US interest rates have become another important factor for cryptocurrency markets. Higher yields can make traditional financial instruments more attractive relative to assets that do not generate interest income.

The Federal Reserve's policy outlook is therefore relevant to digital asset investors. If monetary conditions become more restrictive, market participants may become more selective about allocating capital to speculative investments.

However, interest rates are only one part of the cryptocurrency market's pricing environment. Institutional demand, exchange activity, regulatory developments and investor positioning can also influence price movements.

ETF Flows and Institutional Demand Remain Important

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have become an important channel through which traditional investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. Changes in fund inflows and outflows can provide information about institutional demand.

Market commentary published during the latest Asian trading session pointed to continued ETF outflows as an additional source of pressure. However, the available figures do not establish the full extent of net withdrawals across all Bitcoin investment products.

Investors will need to monitor fund flow data alongside exchange activity and derivatives positioning to assess whether demand is stabilising.

The Wider Cryptocurrency Market Remains Sensitive

Other major digital assets have also experienced losses during the recent downturn. Ether, XRP and several large alternative cryptocurrencies weakened alongside Bitcoin, indicating that selling pressure extended across the broader market.

The latest decline also follows a period of substantial liquidations in leveraged cryptocurrency positions. Forced closures can increase selling pressure when traders have borrowed funds to establish positions based on rising prices.

What Comes Next for Bitcoin

Bitcoin's near-term performance will depend on liquidity conditions, institutional demand, monetary policy expectations and developments across traditional financial markets.

The move below $70,000 has placed renewed attention on the cryptocurrency's ability to attract buyers during periods of wider market uncertainty. Investors will be watching whether demand stabilises or whether further changes in financial conditions extend the current weakness.