Nilepet Senior Leadership to Drive Oil Investment Discussions at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) -- Senior executives from South Sudan’s national oil company, Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet), including Managing Director Emmanuel Athiei Ayual, have been confirmed as speakers at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026, taking place November 24–25 in Juba. Their participation will put Nilepet’s investment priorities at the center of discussions as the country seeks to expand oil production and strengthen its domestic petroleum value chain.
Nilepet is pursuing partnerships across crude transportation, refining, fuel distribution and digital infrastructure as South Sudan targets an increase in oil production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. The company’s development agenda includes proposed pipeline and refinery projects, downstream infrastructure expansion and operational modernization.
Returning for its seventh edition as South Sudan’s official energy investment platform, SSOP 2026 will connect Nilepet’s leadership with international financiers, technology providers, project developers and oilfield services companies to explore opportunities across the country’s upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.
The event comes at a time when Nilepet is implementing its 2026–2028 Downstream Directorate Strategic Plan. The strategy includes rehabilitating and expanding petroleum depots, increasing LPG storage and distribution capacity, modernizing fuel retail stations and improving the utilization of existing facilities to drive sustainable revenue growth.
The national oil company is also pursuing investment partnerships to expand domestic refining capacity and strengthen crude transportation infrastructure. Among the opportunities under development is a proposed 350-kilometre pipeline connecting the Tharjiath oilfields in Block 5A with the Paloch oilfields in Blocks 3 and 7. The project is intended to improve crude evacuation from Block 5A and support increased production, creating potential opportunities for infrastructure investors, pipeline engineering and construction companies, equipment suppliers and project financiers. Nilepet is also seeking a strategic investor to support a refinery project in the block.
Beyond project development, Nilepet has also made progress in strengthening its financial position, clearing more than $172 million in historical financial obligations associated with its former PETRONAS partnership and joint operating companies. including Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company. Addressing these obligations represents an important step toward improving the company's financial standing and supporting its participation in future petroleum projects.
Nilepet is also advancing operational modernization through a digital transformation project designed to improve connectivity, security and information management across its facilities. The initiative includes telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networking, surveillance systems and centralized data management. As the company strengthens its digital capabilities, further opportunities are emerging for technology providers specializing in industrial automation, cybersecurity, operational monitoring and technical training.
Together, these initiatives reflect Nilepet's broader drive to improve operational efficiency, strengthen commercial performance and expand South Sudan's domestic petroleum value chain. SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for the company to engage international investors, financiers, contractors and technology providers on these priorities, while supporting broader discussions on South Sudan's upstream development and production growth ambitions.
Nilepet is pursuing partnerships across crude transportation, refining, fuel distribution and digital infrastructure as South Sudan targets an increase in oil production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. The company’s development agenda includes proposed pipeline and refinery projects, downstream infrastructure expansion and operational modernization.
Returning for its seventh edition as South Sudan’s official energy investment platform, SSOP 2026 will connect Nilepet’s leadership with international financiers, technology providers, project developers and oilfield services companies to explore opportunities across the country’s upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.
The event comes at a time when Nilepet is implementing its 2026–2028 Downstream Directorate Strategic Plan. The strategy includes rehabilitating and expanding petroleum depots, increasing LPG storage and distribution capacity, modernizing fuel retail stations and improving the utilization of existing facilities to drive sustainable revenue growth.
The national oil company is also pursuing investment partnerships to expand domestic refining capacity and strengthen crude transportation infrastructure. Among the opportunities under development is a proposed 350-kilometre pipeline connecting the Tharjiath oilfields in Block 5A with the Paloch oilfields in Blocks 3 and 7. The project is intended to improve crude evacuation from Block 5A and support increased production, creating potential opportunities for infrastructure investors, pipeline engineering and construction companies, equipment suppliers and project financiers. Nilepet is also seeking a strategic investor to support a refinery project in the block.
Beyond project development, Nilepet has also made progress in strengthening its financial position, clearing more than $172 million in historical financial obligations associated with its former PETRONAS partnership and joint operating companies. including Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company. Addressing these obligations represents an important step toward improving the company's financial standing and supporting its participation in future petroleum projects.
Nilepet is also advancing operational modernization through a digital transformation project designed to improve connectivity, security and information management across its facilities. The initiative includes telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networking, surveillance systems and centralized data management. As the company strengthens its digital capabilities, further opportunities are emerging for technology providers specializing in industrial automation, cybersecurity, operational monitoring and technical training.
Together, these initiatives reflect Nilepet's broader drive to improve operational efficiency, strengthen commercial performance and expand South Sudan's domestic petroleum value chain. SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for the company to engage international investors, financiers, contractors and technology providers on these priorities, while supporting broader discussions on South Sudan's upstream development and production growth ambitions.
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