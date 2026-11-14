South Sudan’s Joint Operating Companies to Engage International Partners at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 12, 2026/ -- South Sudan’s joint operating companies, Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC), Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC), have been confirmed as sponsors of South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026, taking place November 24–25 in Juba. Responsible for South Sudan's producing oilfields, the three companies represent major commercial opportunities for international oilfield service providers, engineering contractors, equipment suppliers, technology developers and financiers seeking to support the rehabilitation and expansion of the country's petroleum industry.
Returning for its seventh edition, under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 comes as South Sudan targets an increase in crude production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. Achieving this ambition will require investment in mature-field rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery, well interventions and modern operating technologies, creating commercial opportunities for international oilfield services companies.
DPOC, GPOC and SPOC are central to this production growth strategy, operating established petroleum assets through joint ventures involving national oil company Nilepet and international partners. Their participation at SSOP 2026 will provide prospective commercial partners with opportunities to engage directly with the companies responsible for maintaining and expanding production from South Sudan's existing fields.
GPOC, whose consortium includes China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Nilepet and ONGC Videsh, operates Blocks 1, 2 and 4 in Unity State. In May 2026, the company increased production to approximately 60,158 bpd from 40,000 bpd, supported by reservoir studies, production enhancement measures and field development activities. The increase demonstrates the potential for targeted technical interventions to improve recovery and extend the productive life of mature oilfields.
DPOC operates Blocks 3 and 7 in Upper Nile State, including the Paloch production area. The company, whose consortium includes CNPC, Nilepet, Sinopec and Tri-Ocean, was producing approximately 100,000 bpd as of June 2026. Its established operations present opportunities for drilling contractors, reservoir specialists, engineering firms and equipment suppliers to support production optimization, well development and infrastructure upgrades.
South Sudan also reached a preliminary agreement in October 2026 to transfer PETRONAS' former stakes in DPOC and GPOC to Russian state-owned Zarubezhneft, potentially bringing additional expertise in mature-field rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery and infrastructure development to the country's upstream sector.
Meanwhile, SPOC, which operates Block 5A, contributes approximately 14,000 bpd to national production. Its operations offer further opportunities for technical partnerships focused on sustaining output, rehabilitating existing facilities and improving operational efficiency.
Beyond brownfield optimization, the joint operating companies' established partnerships also provide a foundation for broader upstream investment, including opportunities to collaborate with Nilepet on the development of South Sudan's available exploration acreage. With 14 exploration blocks open to prospective investors, the country is seeking international operators and financiers to accelerate greenfield development and expand its future production base.
As sponsors of SSOP 2026, DPOC, GPOC and SPOC will provide international industry players with an opportunity to engage with South Sudan's established operating companies and explore commercial partnerships across the upstream value chain.
Returning for its seventh edition, under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 comes as South Sudan targets an increase in crude production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term. Achieving this ambition will require investment in mature-field rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery, well interventions and modern operating technologies, creating commercial opportunities for international oilfield services companies.
DPOC, GPOC and SPOC are central to this production growth strategy, operating established petroleum assets through joint ventures involving national oil company Nilepet and international partners. Their participation at SSOP 2026 will provide prospective commercial partners with opportunities to engage directly with the companies responsible for maintaining and expanding production from South Sudan's existing fields.
GPOC, whose consortium includes China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Nilepet and ONGC Videsh, operates Blocks 1, 2 and 4 in Unity State. In May 2026, the company increased production to approximately 60,158 bpd from 40,000 bpd, supported by reservoir studies, production enhancement measures and field development activities. The increase demonstrates the potential for targeted technical interventions to improve recovery and extend the productive life of mature oilfields.
DPOC operates Blocks 3 and 7 in Upper Nile State, including the Paloch production area. The company, whose consortium includes CNPC, Nilepet, Sinopec and Tri-Ocean, was producing approximately 100,000 bpd as of June 2026. Its established operations present opportunities for drilling contractors, reservoir specialists, engineering firms and equipment suppliers to support production optimization, well development and infrastructure upgrades.
South Sudan also reached a preliminary agreement in October 2026 to transfer PETRONAS' former stakes in DPOC and GPOC to Russian state-owned Zarubezhneft, potentially bringing additional expertise in mature-field rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery and infrastructure development to the country's upstream sector.
Meanwhile, SPOC, which operates Block 5A, contributes approximately 14,000 bpd to national production. Its operations offer further opportunities for technical partnerships focused on sustaining output, rehabilitating existing facilities and improving operational efficiency.
Beyond brownfield optimization, the joint operating companies' established partnerships also provide a foundation for broader upstream investment, including opportunities to collaborate with Nilepet on the development of South Sudan's available exploration acreage. With 14 exploration blocks open to prospective investors, the country is seeking international operators and financiers to accelerate greenfield development and expand its future production base.
As sponsors of SSOP 2026, DPOC, GPOC and SPOC will provide international industry players with an opportunity to engage with South Sudan's established operating companies and explore commercial partnerships across the upstream value chain.
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