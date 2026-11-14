Yemen Forces Repel Houthi Assault Amid Rising Displacement
(MENAFN) Forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government said Saturday they had thwarted a Houthi offensive in Lahj province in the country's southwest, while state media reported airstrikes against Houthi reinforcements in neighboring Taiz.
The government-backed Giants Brigades announced that their fighters had “repelled a Houthi attack in the Al-Mudharaba district” of Lahj.
The group also shared footage on Facebook that it said showed Houthi fighters retreating after the assault was pushed back.
The announcement came a day after the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that escalating military operations had forced more than 340,000 people from their homes since August.
Government forces maintain control over most of Lahj, a province bordering the interim capital, Aden, to the north and west.
Lahj is strategically important because major roads connecting Aden with other provinces run through the area. Some of its districts are also situated close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
The government-backed Giants Brigades announced that their fighters had “repelled a Houthi attack in the Al-Mudharaba district” of Lahj.
The group also shared footage on Facebook that it said showed Houthi fighters retreating after the assault was pushed back.
The announcement came a day after the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that escalating military operations had forced more than 340,000 people from their homes since August.
Government forces maintain control over most of Lahj, a province bordering the interim capital, Aden, to the north and west.
Lahj is strategically important because major roads connecting Aden with other provinces run through the area. Some of its districts are also situated close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
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