China, Thailand Expand Cooperation Through Eight New Agreements
(MENAFN) China and Thailand have concluded eight cooperation agreements covering trade, security, agriculture and technology following talks between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok, officials said Saturday.
The agreements were signed Friday during Li's three-day official visit, marking the first trip to Thailand by a Chinese premier in seven years, according to Thailand's Government Public Relations Department.
The deals address several areas, including automotive production, vocational training, agricultural exports, food safety, security coordination, measurement standards and consular services.
New arrangements are expected to make it easier for Thailand to export tropical fruits, particularly durian and salak, to the Chinese market. Cooperation in the automotive sector will concentrate on electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and technology transfers.
Anutin also called for progress on China's proposed purchase of 500,000 tons of Thai rice, noting that an initial shipment of 40,000 tons had already been sold.
During their discussions, the two leaders also explored opportunities to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, renewable energy and railway links connecting China, Laos and Thailand.
Both governments agreed to intensify joint efforts against cross-border cybercrime and online fraud, with plans to strengthen intelligence exchanges and cooperation in tackling illegal financial flows.
China also offered technical support and monitoring equipment to help Thailand address water pollution affecting rivers across national borders.
Li pledged to further develop economic ties between the two countries and push ahead with the China-Thailand railway project, according to reports.
The talks concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to advancing their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
The agreements were signed Friday during Li's three-day official visit, marking the first trip to Thailand by a Chinese premier in seven years, according to Thailand's Government Public Relations Department.
The deals address several areas, including automotive production, vocational training, agricultural exports, food safety, security coordination, measurement standards and consular services.
New arrangements are expected to make it easier for Thailand to export tropical fruits, particularly durian and salak, to the Chinese market. Cooperation in the automotive sector will concentrate on electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and technology transfers.
Anutin also called for progress on China's proposed purchase of 500,000 tons of Thai rice, noting that an initial shipment of 40,000 tons had already been sold.
During their discussions, the two leaders also explored opportunities to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, renewable energy and railway links connecting China, Laos and Thailand.
Both governments agreed to intensify joint efforts against cross-border cybercrime and online fraud, with plans to strengthen intelligence exchanges and cooperation in tackling illegal financial flows.
China also offered technical support and monitoring equipment to help Thailand address water pollution affecting rivers across national borders.
Li pledged to further develop economic ties between the two countries and push ahead with the China-Thailand railway project, according to reports.
The talks concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to advancing their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
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