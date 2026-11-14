Owono Receives Maximum Suspension After Fatal Collision With De Miguel
(MENAFN) FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee following the incident that resulted in the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel.
The decision was announced Friday after Owono was sent off during a second-division match on Nov. 2. The goalkeeper had rushed out toward midfield to intercept a high ball when he collided with De Miguel.
The 30-year-old striker suffered cardiac arrest after the impact and was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.
In its statement, the disciplinary committee explained the basis for its ruling.
“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said a committee statement.
“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge," it added.
“In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”
Owono, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, previously described the period since De Miguel's death as the “hardest days of my life.”
“I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement published by his club last week.
“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him.”
The decision was announced Friday after Owono was sent off during a second-division match on Nov. 2. The goalkeeper had rushed out toward midfield to intercept a high ball when he collided with De Miguel.
The 30-year-old striker suffered cardiac arrest after the impact and was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.
In its statement, the disciplinary committee explained the basis for its ruling.
“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play’,” said a committee statement.
“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge," it added.
“In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”
Owono, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, previously described the period since De Miguel's death as the “hardest days of my life.”
“I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened,” said Owono in a statement published by his club last week.
“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment