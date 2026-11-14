Russia, Ukraine Exchange Deadly Strikes as Casualties Mount
(MENAFN) At least five people have been killed and 18 others wounded in overnight and daytime attacks carried out by Russia and Ukraine, officials from both sides said Saturday.
Three people died after a Ukrainian drone struck a residential property in Russia's Belgorod region, according to the regional operational headquarters.
The attack hit a private home in the settlement of Proletarsky, killing a married couple and their 24-year-old daughter. Another man sustained injuries, while one house was completely destroyed and a second property suffered damage, officials said.
Seven additional people were wounded in strikes targeting the villages of Pochayevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Rzhevka, as well as the town of Shebekino, according to the regional authorities.
On the Ukrainian side, the State Emergency Service reported that a Russian drone attack killed a woman in Yasna Polyana, within the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. The strike also triggered fires in three private homes.
In the Sumy region, a morning attack on the city of Hlukhiv on Nov. 14 left three people injured, regional governor Oleg Grigorov said.
The Kharkiv region also came under fire, with seven settlements targeted over the previous 24 hours. The attacks killed one person and injured two others, according to the report. In Dnipropetrovsk, two people were wounded and apartment buildings sustained damage.
Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 residents in the coastal Odesa region lost electricity following a morning strike on a DTEK Odesa power grids facility in the region's northern area, regional military administration head Oleg Kiper said.
"Energy workers have already started repair work to return electricity to every home as soon as possible," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its overnight operations targeted an energy facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region that allegedly supplies defense industry companies and logistics hubs used for storing military equipment.
The ministry also reported striking a dry cargo vessel at sea that it said was transporting military supplies to the port of Odesa.
Additionally, it said two locomotives near the Matveyevka railway station in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit, claiming they had been used to transport supplies for Ukrainian forces.
The claims made by both sides could not be independently confirmed because of the ongoing war.
Three people died after a Ukrainian drone struck a residential property in Russia's Belgorod region, according to the regional operational headquarters.
The attack hit a private home in the settlement of Proletarsky, killing a married couple and their 24-year-old daughter. Another man sustained injuries, while one house was completely destroyed and a second property suffered damage, officials said.
Seven additional people were wounded in strikes targeting the villages of Pochayevo, Novostroyevka-Pervaya and Rzhevka, as well as the town of Shebekino, according to the regional authorities.
On the Ukrainian side, the State Emergency Service reported that a Russian drone attack killed a woman in Yasna Polyana, within the Kramatorsk district of the eastern Donetsk region. The strike also triggered fires in three private homes.
In the Sumy region, a morning attack on the city of Hlukhiv on Nov. 14 left three people injured, regional governor Oleg Grigorov said.
The Kharkiv region also came under fire, with seven settlements targeted over the previous 24 hours. The attacks killed one person and injured two others, according to the report. In Dnipropetrovsk, two people were wounded and apartment buildings sustained damage.
Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 residents in the coastal Odesa region lost electricity following a morning strike on a DTEK Odesa power grids facility in the region's northern area, regional military administration head Oleg Kiper said.
"Energy workers have already started repair work to return electricity to every home as soon as possible," he said.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its overnight operations targeted an energy facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region that allegedly supplies defense industry companies and logistics hubs used for storing military equipment.
The ministry also reported striking a dry cargo vessel at sea that it said was transporting military supplies to the port of Odesa.
Additionally, it said two locomotives near the Matveyevka railway station in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit, claiming they had been used to transport supplies for Ukrainian forces.
The claims made by both sides could not be independently confirmed because of the ongoing war.
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