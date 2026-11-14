MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 4:31 am - The Majestic Line offers small-ship cruises across Scotland's west coast and islands, combining intimate vessels, local food, wildlife experiences and access to remote coastal communities often missed by larger ships.

For more than two decades, The Majestic Line has built its approach to Scottish cruising around one simple advantage: smaller ships can reach places that larger vessels often cannot.

Founded in 2004 by friends Andy Thoms and Dr Ken Grant, the Scottish cruise operator began with converted wooden fishing boats MV Glen Massan and MV Glen Tarsan. Its fleet later expanded with two purpose-built steel-hulled vessels, MV Glen Shiel and MV Glen Etive. Today, the four ships carry no more than 11 or 12 guests each, retaining the small-scale character on which the business was established.

That scale shapes almost every part of a Majestic Line cruise.

Rather than relying on major cruise ports, the vessels can explore sea lochs, sheltered anchorages and smaller island communities around Scotland. Current itineraries include Mull, Skye, Islay, the Southern and Outer Hebrides, St Kilda, the Caledonian Canal, Scotland's north-west coast and Orkney. Cruises range from shorter three-night journeys to ten-night voyages into more remote waters.

Cruising Built Around the Destination

The Majestic Line does not operate every voyage around a rigid daily schedule. The skipper selects suitable anchorages according to cruising conditions while taking guests' interests into account.

Typically, vessels anchor at one or two locations each day, allowing passengers to go ashore to explore local heritage, walks, shops and communities. This flexibility matters on Scotland's west coast, where changing weather and sea conditions can influence which destinations are best suited to a particular day.

Wildlife is another important part of the experience.

Routes travel through areas associated with seals, otters, puffins, white-tailed eagles, porpoises, dolphins and whales, although The Majestic Line is careful to state that wildlife sightings cannot be guaranteed. Its small vessels are intended to offer a relatively discreet platform from which guests can observe Scotland's coastal environment.

Scottish Produce at Sea

The connection with the destinations visited also extends to the dining table.

Each vessel carries its own chef, with meals prepared on board and served communally. The company sources Scottish produce including seafood, meat, cheese and preserves, with ingredients sometimes purchased directly while travelling through the cruising area.

The Majestic Line gives examples such as collecting mussels from the Loch Spelve mussel farm and purchasing shellfish directly from local fishermen.

A crew of four, consisting of a skipper, engineer, steward and chef, looks after each vessel. This ratio allows the onboard experience to remain personal while keeping the ships small enough to operate in the more intimate coastal environments that define the company's routes.

The Majestic Line has changed since its first cruises in 2004, including its acquisition by Scottish family-owned transport and travel business Craig of Campbeltown Limited in 2024 and the subsequent refurbishment of its fleet. Yet the underlying concept remains largely unchanged.

Rather than making the ship itself the main attraction, The Majestic Line uses small-ship cruising as a way to bring passengers closer to Scotland's islands, wildlife, food and coastal communities.