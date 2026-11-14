MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 4:49 am - Discover how Teeth In A Day in Kent works, from implant assessment and surgery to temporary teeth, healing and your final smile.

Losing several teeth or struggling with failing teeth can affect everyday activities, from eating comfortably to feeling confident when smiling. Teeth In A Day offers an implant-based approach that may allow suitable patients to receive a fixed set of temporary replacement teeth on the same day as implant surgery.

But how does the procedure actually work, and does everyone qualify?

At GM Dental And Implant Centre, Teeth In A Day treatment involves careful planning, strategically positioned dental implants and a temporary fixed restoration. Although the visible teeth may be fitted within a day, the underlying healing process takes considerably longer.

What Is the Teeth In A Day Procedure?

Teeth In A Day is a treatment approach that combines dental implant placement with immediate fitting of temporary replacement teeth.

It is commonly associated with the All-on-4 technique, where four strategically positioned dental implants support a fixed bridge replacing most or all teeth in one jaw.

The implants act as artificial tooth roots. They are placed into the jawbone, providing support for the replacement teeth.

Unlike conventional implant treatment, where patients may need to wait several months before receiving their fixed teeth, immediate loading allows a temporary restoration to be attached shortly after surgery when clinical conditions permit.

How Does Teeth In A Day Work?

The treatment generally involves four main stages.

1. Initial Consultation and Assessment

The first step is establishing whether implant treatment is appropriate.

Your dentist examines your teeth, gums, bite and general oral health. Digital X-rays and a CBCT scan (a specialised three-dimensional dental scan) may be used to assess bone volume, density and the position of important anatomical structures.

Your medical history, smoking habits, gum health and oral hygiene are also considered.

This assessment helps determine whether immediate implant placement and temporary teeth are realistic options.

2. Treatment Planning and Implant Placement

Once a suitable treatment plan has been agreed, the surgical procedure is arranged.

Any teeth that cannot be retained may need to be removed. The dental implants are then positioned in carefully selected areas of the jawbone.

In All-on-4 treatment, the rear implants are often angled to make better use of available bone and potentially reduce the need for additional bone grafting.

However, this approach is not suitable for every patient.

3. Fitting Your Temporary Fixed Teeth

If the implants achieve sufficient initial stability, a temporary fixed bridge may be attached on the day of surgery.

This means you can leave with fixed replacement teeth rather than having to rely on a removable denture during the initial healing period.

These temporary teeth are designed with healing in mind. Your dentist may recommend a softer diet and avoiding excessive biting pressure while the implants integrate with the jawbone.

4. Healing and Your Final Teeth

Over the following months, a process called osseointegration takes place. This is where the surrounding bone gradually bonds with the implant surface.

Your dentist monitors healing through follow-up appointments.

Once the implants are sufficiently stable and the surrounding tissues have healed, your temporary bridge can be replaced with a permanent restoration.

Depending on your treatment plan, this may involve a standard bridge, PMMA restoration or zirconia bridge.

Who Is Suitable for Smile In A Day Kent Treatment?

Not everyone is automatically suitable for immediate loading.

Your dentist needs to consider:

Whether sufficient healthy jawbone is available.

Whether existing gum disease is controlled.

Whether the implants can achieve adequate initial stability.

Whether your general health supports surgical healing.

Whether your bite creates excessive pressure on the implants.

Whether you can maintain good oral hygiene.



Patients with uncontrolled gum disease, significant bone loss or certain medical risk factors may need additional treatment or a different implant approach.

In some cases, conventional implant placement with delayed loading offers a more predictable treatment pathway.

How Much Does Teeth In A Day Cost?



The cost depends on the number of implants, the restoration selected and whether additional procedures are required.

According to the GM Dental And Implant Centre fee guide, All-on-4 treatment for one arch starts from £11,980 with a fixed standard bridge containing 10 teeth. A PMMA bridge starts from £12,980, while a zirconia bridge starts from £15,980.

Temporary fixed teeth fitted on the day of surgery are listed separately from £1,999. Additional procedures, such as bone grafting or sedation, may also affect the final quotation.

These are starting prices, not guaranteed individual treatment costs.

What Happens After Teeth In A Day Treatment?

Receiving temporary teeth does not mean the implants have completely healed.

You will need to follow your dentist's aftercare instructions, which may include:

Eating softer foods during the initial healing period.

Avoiding hard or chewy foods that place excessive pressure on implants.

Keeping the surgical area clean as instructed.

Attending scheduled implant reviews.

Maintaining regular professional hygiene appointments.



Good long-term maintenance is essential because implants can develop inflammation and gum-related complications if plaque is allowed to accumulate.

Is Teeth In A Day the Right Choice?

Teeth In A Day can offer a practical way to replace a full arch of failing or missing teeth without waiting for a conventional restoration before having fixed replacement teeth.

However, the most important consideration is not how quickly the teeth can be fitted, but whether the implants can heal successfully and support a comfortable restoration over time.

A detailed clinical assessment at GM Dental And Implant Centre can help establish whether Smile In A Day In Kent ( treatment is appropriate or whether an alternative implant approach would better suit your dental health.