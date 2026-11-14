MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 5:19 am - Abzer DMCC highlights how FatooraOnline connects e-invoicing, digital payment collection, recurring billing, and revenue management to support more organised financial workflows for businesses operating in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, UAE – November 13, 2026 – Abzer DMCC highlights the importance of connecting electronic invoicing, payment collection, and revenue management as businesses in Saudi Arabia continue to adopt digital financial processes. Through FatooraOnline, its cloud-based e-invoicing and revenue management platform, Abzer supports businesses looking to manage billing and payment activities through connected workflows.

As organisations handle increasing volumes of customer transactions, managing invoices and payments across separate systems can create additional administrative work. Finance teams often need to track issued invoices, monitor payment status, follow up on outstanding balances, and maintain accurate transaction records.

Connecting these activities can help businesses establish a more organised approach to financial operations while improving visibility across the billing and collection lifecycle.

Digital Invoicing and the Changing Business Environment in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's electronic invoicing programme, introduced by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), has made digital invoicing an important consideration for businesses operating in the Kingdom.

The programme consists of two main phases: the Generation Phase and the Integration Phase. Businesses subject to the applicable requirements must ensure their invoicing systems support the relevant technical specifications and implementation obligations.

Beyond regulatory requirements, businesses also need to consider how electronic invoicing connects with their wider financial processes, including payment collection, customer account management, and revenue reporting.

Official information and implementation guidance are available through the ZATCA E-Invoicing Resources.

FatooraOnline Connects E-Invoicing and Revenue Management

Developed by Abzer DMCC, FatooraOnline is designed to bring electronic invoicing and related revenue management activities together within a single cloud-based platform.

The solution supports businesses in managing several stages of the billing and payment process. Its capabilities include:

Electronic invoice generation: Creation and management of Standard and Simplified Tax Invoices.

ZATCA-related workflows: Support for applicable e-invoicing requirements and Phase 2 integration processes.

Invoice data management: Handling relevant invoice elements, including QR codes, UUIDs, cryptographic controls, and embedded XML.

Digital payment collection: Payment links that provide customers with additional ways to complete transactions.

Recurring billing: Support for subscription and scheduled invoice workflows.

Payment reminders: Configured follow-up processes for outstanding customer payments.

Invoice adjustments: Management of credit notes, debit notes, and refund-related processes.

Revenue reporting: Access to invoice and payment information for financial monitoring.

The platform also supports Arabic and English invoicing and offers integration options for ERP, POS, and other business systems.

Businesses interested in learning more about its features can visit the FatooraOnline website.

Bringing Billing and Payment Activities into Connected Workflows

Managing invoice generation and payment collection as connected activities can help finance teams maintain a clearer view of customer transactions.

For example, when invoice and payment information is accessible through connected workflows, businesses can review outstanding balances, identify pending transactions, monitor recurring billing, and access information for internal reporting.

These capabilities can be useful for organisations that want to reduce repetitive administrative tasks and improve the consistency of their financial records.

The value of an integrated platform depends on the organisation's transaction volume, existing technology environment, business model, and operational requirements.

Evaluating Technology for Business Financial Operations

When selecting an e-invoicing and revenue management solution, businesses should consider more than invoice generation alone.

Compatibility with existing ERP and accounting systems, support for applicable regulatory requirements, payment collection capabilities, data security, reporting functions, and technical support are all relevant evaluation factors.

Organisations should also assess whether the platform can accommodate their invoicing processes and future operational needs.

An appropriate technology choice can help establish more consistent financial workflows while supporting the organisation's wider digital transformation objectives.