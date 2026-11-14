MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 5:34 am - PRISM Medical Care and Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, Lead the Virtual Primary Care Shift Reshaping Access Statewide

Henderson, NV, Nov. 13, 2026 - PRISM Medical Care, a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice founded by board-certified family nurse practitioner Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, today published a comprehensive breakdown of why Nevada residents are increasingly choosing telehealth over traditional doctor's office visits. The shift is no longer a pandemic artifact or a secondary option - it reflects fundamental structural advantages that the traditional in-person system cannot match, particularly in a state facing one of the most severe primary care access shortages in the country.

The Documented Reasons Nevada Patients Choose Virtual Care

Patient preference for virtual primary care is driven by concrete, measurable advantages over traditional in-person visits:

Access speed. Traditional Nevada primary care appointments routinely book four to eight weeks out. Specialty care takes three to six months. Virtual primary care typically offers same-week access - most PRISM patients are seen within 24 to 48 hours, with same-day appointments frequently available.

Time efficiency. A traditional in-person visit involves scheduling weeks ahead, taking time off work, driving to the clinic, finding parking, waiting in the lobby, and driving home - often 3 to 5 hours total for a 15-minute appointment. A virtual visit takes under 45 minutes end-to-end.

Cost savings. PRISM's transparent self-pay pricing ($150 initial, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up) compares favorably to urgent care ($150-$300 plus labs) and non-emergency ER visits ($1,200+). Peer-reviewed research documents 11.8 percent lower overall healthcare charges with properly implemented telehealth and a 28 percent reduction in unplanned hospitalizations through structured virtual care.

Better listening and communication. University of Michigan CAHPS analysis confirms 80 percent of nurse practitioner patients report their provider“always listened carefully,” compared to 50 percent of physician patients. Nurse practitioners outscored physicians on 15 of 18 core satisfaction metrics.

Privacy for sensitive conversations. Discussing mental health, sexual health, hormone therapy, substance use, or personal struggles from a private home environment produces more honest clinical conversations than in-person visits where patients worry about being seen in waiting rooms.

Same-provider continuity. Every PRISM visit is with Nika Asistio - no rotating clinicians. This continuity drives measurably better outcomes across chronic disease, mental health, and preventive care.

No exposure to sick patients. Virtual visits eliminate waiting-room exposure to respiratory illnesses during flu, RSV, and COVID seasons - particularly valuable for immunocompromised patients, seniors, parents of young children, and pregnant women.

Schedule flexibility. PRISM's seven-day availability including weekends accommodates hospitality workers, shift workers, healthcare workers, teachers, first responders, gig workers, and working parents whose schedules don't fit traditional 9-to-5 clinic hours.

Transportation barriers eliminated. Rural Nevadans in Pahrump, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, and Tonopah - along with seniors who no longer drive and patients with mobility limitations - gain access to Nevada-licensed clinicians without multi-hour drives.

Family coordination. Ages 3+ scope at PRISM allows households to consolidate healthcare under one clinical relationship. Family members can join each other's appointments from anywhere in the country.

Better chronic disease outcomes. Virtual care enables follow-up cadence that matches what conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders actually require - rather than what the traditional system can accommodate.

Prescription management. JD Power consumer research identifies prescription refills as the #1 preferred telehealth use case, with 80 percent of patients preferring virtual visits for medication management.

Integrated whole-person care. Virtual primary care done well evaluates physical health, mental health, hormones, metabolic factors, and lifestyle together - catching contributors that fragmented specialty care routinely misses.

Federal policy protection. Medicare telehealth flexibilities are preserved through December 31, 2027. DEA telemedicine prescribing extends through December 31, 2026. Nevada law (NRS 632) grants nurse practitioners full practice authority.

Mature technology. Modern HIPAA-compliant platforms work seamlessly on any device. Adults 65+ now adopt telehealth at higher rates than any other age group (43.3 percent per FAIR Health 2026).

Statement From Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C

“Nevada patients are not choosing telehealth because it's trendy - they're choosing it because the traditional in-person system has structural limitations that virtual care addresses directly,” said Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C, founder of PRISM Medical Care.“When patients can be seen within 48 hours instead of waiting two months, they stop postponing care. When pricing is transparent, they stop avoiding appointments out of fear of surprise bills. When the same clinician sees them every visit, they build the kind of long-term relationships real primary care actually requires.”

“What PRISM Medical Care is built to deliver is every one of the advantages Nevada patients are actually looking for,” Asistio continued.“Same-week access. Transparent pricing. Same provider every visit. Honest conversations about scope and specialist referrals. Thorough clinical evaluations that respect your time. Real medicine, delivered the way the research actually shows produces better outcomes. That's the model Nevada patients deserve, and that's what we're committed to providing for every family across the state.”

How PRISM Medical Care Serves Nevada Residents

PRISM Medical Care delivers comprehensive virtual primary care to all Nevada residents through one clinical relationship with Nika Asistio, APRN, FNP-C - a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 11 years of clinical experience spanning emergency medicine, critical care, primary care, urgent care, and clinical research.

Services include: primary care, chronic disease management, women's health and HRT, mental health support, men's health and testosterone therapy, GLP-1 weight management, medical dermatology, medication management, lab coordination through Quest and LabCorp, and family care for patients ages 3 and older.

Practical access: Most patients seen within 24-48 hours. Seven days a week, 9 AM to 6 PM Pacific. Transparent pricing: $150 initial, $100 follow-up, $75 focused follow-up. Medicare accepted. HIPAA-compliant Tebra platform. Statewide Nevada coverage including every rural county.

About PRISM Medical Care

PRISM Medical Care is a Nevada-based virtual primary care practice delivering evidence-based, nurse-practitioner-led telehealth to patients across the state.

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