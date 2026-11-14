MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 5:37 am - Learners who book driving lessons in Bedworth soon find that the town has no driving test centre of its own. MMS Driving School says Bedworth learners usually take their test at Nuneaton or at the Bayton Road centre in Coventry.

Learners who book driving lessons in Bedworth soon find that the town has no driving test centre of its own. MMS Driving School says Bedworth learners usually take their test at Nuneaton or at the Bayton Road centre in Coventry, and the instructor confirms which one suits each learner.

Choosing a test centre

The school's Bedworth page leaves the choice to the instructor, who confirms which centre suits each learner. Learners can raise test centre options at the first lesson and plan their practice around the chosen one.

Practising on local roads

The page suggests three practice routes: the A444, Rye Piece Ringway and Coventry Road. Lessons can start or finish at home, college or work. Pick-up is available from anywhere in Bedworth. Learners who prefer a fixed spot can use the meeting point at 17 Edward Road, Bedworth, CV12 8PS.

Lesson types and instructors

MMS Driving School teaches automatic and manual lessons for new and returning learners. It also lists intensive courses, refresher lessons and motorway lessons for drivers who have passed their test. Lessons run in English, Hindi, Urdu and Persian. A female instructor is available on request. The school names three DVSA-approved instructors, Muniba Sahily, Mohamed Sahily and Diana Torabi, and says all are DBS-checked. The page cites a 5.0 rating from 80 Google reviews.

Prices and booking

Prices for driving lessons in Bedworth start at £40 per hour for automatic and manual, with the exact rate set by postcode. A 10-hour package costs £380 and a 20-hour package costs £740. There is no deposit, and learners pay per booking. Existing MMS learners can top up with a 10-hour block at £38 per hour, which the page says saves £20 against hourly rates. Booking is online through the school's website or by phone.

Key facts

Area covered: Bedworth, Coventry, Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington Spa, Warwick and Kenilworth

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 08:00 to 20:00

Hourly rate: from £40, depending on postcode

Meeting point: 17 Edward Road, Bedworth, CV12 8PS

About MMS Driving School

MMS Driving School is a Coventry-based school that teaches learners across seven towns in the Coventry and Warwickshire area. Its instructors teach in four languages, and its pages list automatic, manual, intensive, refresher and motorway lessons.