MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 6:15 am - Compare Loan Against Property processing fees, interest rates and additional charges offered by Federal Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank to evaluate borrowing costs and choose a suitable financing option.

Using a residential or commercial property as collateral can help individuals and business owners arrange funds for different financial needs. A Loan Against Property (LAP) provides access to substantial financing without requiring borrowers to sell their property. However, choosing a lender involves more than comparing the loan amount or interest rate.

Every bank follows its own fee structure, which may include processing fees, legal verification charges, property valuation expenses and other applicable costs. Understanding these expenses before applying can help borrowers estimate the total cost of borrowing. Here is a look at the Loan Against Property fees and charges offered by some major banks in India.

1. Federal Bank

Federal Bank provides secured financing through its Property Power facility. The scheme allows eligible individuals to raise funds by pledging residential or commercial property. The loan can be considered for personal financial requirements as well as business-related expenses. Borrowers can access funding of up to ₹20 crore, subject to eligibility and property valuation. The bank also provides term loan and overdraft options, allowing applicants to select a facility based on their financial requirements. The repayment period can extend up to 15 years.

Fees and charges:

Processing fee: 1% of the sanctioned loan amount.

Interest rate: starting from 8.20% pa onwards.

Maximum repayment tenure: 15 years.

Apart from the processing fee, applicants should check applicable legal, valuation and documentation expenses before proceeding with the application.

2. State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides mortgage financing through its property-backed loan offerings. Eligible borrowers can pledge residential property to obtain funds for their financial needs. The sanctioned amount is determined by property valuation, income, repayment ability and the applicable loan scheme. SBI also considers the borrower's financial profile while assessing the application.

Fees and charges:

Processing fee: 1.01% of the loan amount.

Maximum processing fee: ₹50,933.

Other expenses: Legal verification, property valuation and applicable statutory charges.

Since fees and eligibility conditions can vary across loan schemes, applicants should confirm the applicable charges with their nearest SBI branch.

3. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers mortgage-based financing against eligible residential and commercial properties. Individuals can use the loan proceeds for approved personal or business purposes, depending on the lender's terms. The bank may provide funding of up to 65% of the property's market value, depending on the valuation and applicant's eligibility. Repayment terms are determined by factors such as income, credit profile and loan amount.

Fees and charges:

Processing fee: Up to 1% of the loan amount, subject to a minimum of ₹7,500.

Part-payment and foreclosure charges: Applicable as per the bank's conditions.

Borrowers should account for applicable taxes and other property-related expenses when calculating the total borrowing cost.

4. Axis Bank

Axis Bank provides loans against residential and commercial property to eligible borrowers. This facility can help meet financial requirements without liquidating an existing property investment. The bank offers repayment tenure of up to 20 years. The final loan amount depends on the property's assessed value, the applicant's repayment capacity and other eligibility criteria.

Fees and charges:

Processing fee: 1% of the sanctioned loan amount.

Login fee: ₹5,000, adjusted against the processing fee.

Applicable taxes: Additional.

Other charges may apply depending on the loan arrangement. Applicants should review the bank's latest fee schedule and repayment conditions before submitting their applications.

5. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank offers property-backed loans to eligible salaried and self-employed applicants. Borrowers can pledge residential or commercial property to access funds for permitted personal and business requirements. The approved loan amount and repayment schedule depend on the applicant's income, creditworthiness, property value and lending criteria.

Fees and charges:

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount.

Additional expenses: Legal verification, technical valuation and documentation charges may apply.

Taxes: Applicable as per prevailing regulations.

The actual processing fee may differ based on the applicant and loan terms. It is advisable to obtain a detailed cost breakdown from the bank before accepting an offer.

Additional Expenses Associated with a Loan Against Property

Apart from the processing fee, borrowers may need to pay several other charges during the loan application and repayment process. These expenses contribute to the overall cost of financing.

Some common charges include:

Legal verification fee: Covers the examination of property ownership records, title documents and other legal papers.

Property valuation fee: Charged for assessing the property's market value and determining its eligibility as collateral.

Stamp duty and mortgage charges: Government levies applicable when creating and registering a mortgage, depending on the location and transaction.

Documentation expenses: Fees associated with preparing, processing and maintaining loan documents.

Prepayment and foreclosure charges: These depend on the loan category, borrower type and applicable regulatory provisions.

Factors to Evaluate Before Selecting a Loan Against Property

A lower processing fee does not necessarily indicate a cheaper loan. Borrowers should assess the complete fee structure and repayment terms before selecting a lender.

Consider the following factors:

Interest rate: Compare the applicable rates across lenders and calculate how they affect the total interest payable throughout the loan tenure.

Processing fee: Check the percentage charged, minimum amount and maximum fee limit.

Additional expenses: Account for legal, valuation, mortgage and documentation-related charges.

Repayment conditions: Review the available tenure, EMI structure and applicable part-payment or foreclosure terms.

Total borrowing cost: Calculate the overall financial commitment, including interest and applicable fees, instead of focusing only on upfront expenses.

Conclusion

Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank provide Loan Against Property facilities with different pricing structures and repayment conditions. Their processing fees, interest rates and additional charges can vary depending on the loan amount, applicant profile and property details.

Before selecting a lender, borrowers should compare the complete cost structure and obtain an updated quotation. This helps them assess the financial commitment involved and choose a Loan Against Property that aligns with their funding requirements and repayment capacity.

Note: The fees, interest rates and loan terms mentioned above are indicative and subject to revision. Applicants should verify the latest information directly with the respective banks before applying.