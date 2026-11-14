MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 7:24 am - Whether you are replacing an outdated unit or installing a new system for the first time, UpgradeX can help you enjoy year-round comfort while reducing your energy bills.

UpgradeX Delivers Affordable Whole-Home Heating and Cooling with 4-Head Multi-Split Systems

Homeowners across Melbourne and Victoria are looking for smarter ways to stay comfortable throughout the year while keeping energy costs under control. UpgradeX is making that easier with its high-performance 4-Head Multi-Split Air Conditioning System, available from just $1299* installed under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) Rebate Program.

This innovative heating and cooling solution is designed to provide climate control in multiple rooms using a single outdoor unit. Whether it's bedrooms, living areas, dining rooms, or home offices, the 4-Head Multi-Split System ensures consistent comfort throughout the home while maximizing energy efficiency.

One of the key benefits of a multi-split system is individual zone control. Each room can be adjusted independently, allowing family members to enjoy personalized comfort while reducing unnecessary energy consumption. The system also operates quietly, making it ideal for modern households seeking both comfort and convenience.

As electricity prices continue to rise, energy-efficient air conditioning systems are becoming an increasingly popular choice among Victorian homeowners. UpgradeX helps customers access available government incentives and rebates, making premium heating and cooling solutions more affordable than ever before.

With professional installation, expert guidance, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, UpgradeX has become a trusted provider of energy-efficient home upgrades across Melbourne and surrounding suburbs. The company works closely with homeowners to recommend the best heating and cooling solutions based on property size, lifestyle needs, and budget requirements.

Whether you are replacing an outdated unit or installing a new system for the first time, UpgradeX can help you enjoy year-round comfort while reducing your energy bills.

For a free consultation and no-obligation quote, contact UpgradeX today.

Phone: +61 476 231 777

Email: [email protected]

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UpgradeX – Your Trusted Partner for Energy-Efficient Heating, Cooling, Solar, and Home Energy Solutions Across Victoria.