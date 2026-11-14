MENAFN - GetNews) Probate real estate agent in Florida Voyance Real Estate, led by Orlando broker Alex D. Silva, published a guide on Florida Statute 733.613, out-of-state heirs and the documents a sale needs.

Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Probate real estate agent in Florida Voyance Real Estate LLC, the Orlando brokerage led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, has published a guide for heirs built around a detail many families miss: under Florida Statute 733.613, whether the will grants a power of sale can decide whether a court has to authorize or confirm the sale of an inherited house.

If the will gives the personal representative a specific or general power to sell estate assets, the house can be sold without court authorization or confirmation. If there is no will, or the will has no usable power of sale, the personal representative can still sell when the sale serves the estate, but title does not pass until the court authorizes or confirms it. The guide advises families to ask the estate's attorney which path applies before the home is listed.

Two other rules can change who signs. Florida's homestead protections can shift who inherits the house. Some homes skip probate entirely, such as property held in a trust or owned jointly with rights of survivorship, in which case the trustee or the surviving owner sells.

Many heirs do not live near the property. Voyance handles those sales with regular updates, and closings can often be signed by mail or with a mobile notary when the title company accepts that method.

Key points



2 paths under Statute 733.613: a power of sale in the will, or court authorization or confirmation

A market analysis to start, plus a date-of-death value a tax professional may want for the heirs' cost basis

5 categories of documents to have ready

21 years in real estate for Alex D. Silva Service in English, Spanish and Portuguese

“Families who inherit a house are usually dealing with grief, siblings in different states and a lawyer they just met. My job is to take the real estate off their plate completely: know the value, line up the paperwork with the attorney, and get it sold without anyone flying in. When a family can do the whole thing in Spanish or Portuguese with me, that is one less thing standing between them and closing,” said Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate.

The guide lists what helps to have ready: Letters of Administration or the trust documents; the will, if there is one; contact details for the estate's attorney; mortgage, HOA, tax and utility information; and keys, access details and known repair issues. It cautions against sending account numbers or court letters through a website form. When no personal representative has been appointed, or the heirs disagree, the guide points families to a Florida probate attorney first. When the mortgage is higher than the likely sale price, it suggests asking about a short sale. Alex D. Silva handles the listing and coordinates with the attorney; he does not give legal or tax advice.

The full guide is published at .

About Voyance Real Estate

Founded in Orlando in 2018, Voyance Real Estate LLC is led by Alex D. Silva, a Florida real estate licensee since 2005 and a member of the National Association of REALTORS®. In February 2024 he represented the sellers of a Dellagio home in Dr. Phillips that sold for $1,350,000, which the West Orange Times & Observer reported as the area's largest residential sale that week. Learn more at .