MENAFN - GetNews) Orlando short sale broker Alex D. Silva of Voyance Real Estate makes lender negotiation his specialty for Florida owners who owe more than their home would sell for, in three languages.

Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Orlando short sale broker Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate LLC, has made short-sale negotiation the specialty of a 21-year real estate career, working Florida lender files for homeowners who owe more than their house would sell for. He works with clients in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

A short sale is a sale the lender approves for less than the loan balance. According to Voyance's guide, it is worth considering when the numbers no longer work: a mortgage balance above the likely sale price; a hardship such as job loss, divorce, illness, relocation or a death in the family; and payments that are behind or about to be. If the home is worth more than the loan, a regular sale may pay it off, and the guide says Alex reviews which path fits.

The guide notes that short sales stall most often because the file is incomplete. The work starts with a full picture of the property: its value, what is owed and every lien, including second mortgages, HOA balances and tax liens. The home is priced for the lender's valuation, and buyers are told up front that the sale requires lender approval. When an offer arrives, Alex submits it with the hardship package, answers the lender's valuation and negotiates counteroffers through approval and closing.

Key points



21 years in real estate; Florida licensee since 2005

Voyance Real Estate founded in Orlando in 2018

Service in English, Spanish and Portuguese

6 items in a typical lender package No guarantee that a short sale alone stops a foreclosure

“A short sale lives or dies on the file. Lenders do not reward good intentions; they approve complete, well-argued packages. I have spent 21 years learning how to build those files and how to push back on a lender's valuation, and I would put that work up against anyone's. For a family that owes more than the house is worth, that difference can decide whether they walk away on their own terms,” said Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate.

A typical lender package, according to the guide, includes a hardship letter, a financial statement or lender form, recent pay stubs and bank statements, recent tax returns, the listing agreement and signed purchase contract, and written permission for the broker to speak with the lender. Requirements differ by lender and loan type. A short sale does not stop a foreclosure by itself; some lenders postpone a sale date during review, but that is not guaranteed. Whether any remaining balance is waived depends on the approval letter. Homeowners with court deadlines are advised to keep responding and to speak with a Florida attorney. Voyance provides general real estate information, not legal, tax or financial advice.

The full short sale guide is published at .

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC is a licensed Florida brokerage (CQ1055970) led by broker Alex D. Silva (BK3153327). Its full website is published in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and every client starts with a comparative market analysis built on what similar homes actually sold for. The firm serves Central and South Florida. Visit .