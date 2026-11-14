MENAFN - GetNews) Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate in Orlando, marks 21 years in real estate. A Dellagio home he listed for sellers sold for $1,350,000, the top Dr. Phillips sale that week.

Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate LLC in Orlando, marks 21 years in real estate this year. Silva has held a Florida real estate license since 2005, founded Voyance in Orlando in 2018 and now leads the brokerage across Central and South Florida in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

One sale shows the range of that work. In February 2024, Silva represented the sellers of a home in Dellagio, a community in Dr. Phillips. The West Orange Times & Observer reported that the home sold on February 29, 2024, for $1,350,000, and that it was the largest residential transaction in Dr. Phillips from February 26 to March 3, 2024. The report is available at .

Voyance's work runs from high-end listings like that one to the complicated files many agents avoid. The brokerage names short-sale negotiation as Silva's specialty, covering lender approvals, second liens and valuation disputes. It also handles pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce and condo assessment sales, first-time buyers and relocations, and commercial property, including investment sales, landlord representation for office, flex and land, and 1031 exchanges.

Every Voyance client starts with a comparative market analysis, so pricing decisions rest on what similar properties actually sold for. Silva is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

Key facts



21 years in real estate

Florida real estate licensee since 2005; broker license BK3153327

Voyance Real Estate LLC founded in Orlando in 2018; brokerage license CQ1055970

$1,350,000 Dellagio sale, reported as the top Dr. Phillips residential sale for Feb. 26 to March 3, 2024 Service in English, Spanish and Portuguese

“Twenty-one years in, I still price every home the same way: start with what similar homes actually sold for and tell the client the truth. Whether it is a $1.35 million house in Dellagio or a short sale where the family owes more than the home is worth, the client deserves the same attention and the same straight answers. I believe that is what makes Voyance the right call for Florida sellers,” said Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate.

Both license numbers are published on voyancerealestate and can be checked in the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation license search. The brokerage is also clear about where it does not fit: clients who need only legal or tax advice are directed to a Florida attorney or a CPA, and Silva is not a closing attorney, an accountant or a lender.

More about Alex D. Silva and Voyance Real Estate is published at .

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC is a Florida real estate brokerage established in Orlando in 2018 and led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®. It represents buyers and sellers of homes and commercial property across Central and South Florida in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Details at .