MENAFN - GetNews) Is Voyance Real Estate legit? The Orlando brokerage led by Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, publishes broker license BK3153327 and brokerage license CQ1055970 so clients can verify both with Florida's DBPR.

Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Is Voyance Real Estate legit? Voyance Real Estate LLC, the Orlando brokerage led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, makes that question easy to check. The firm publishes Florida broker license BK3153327 for Silva and Florida real estate brokerage license CQ1055970 for Voyance on its website and in its footer, and points clients to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation license search to confirm both.

According to the brokerage, Silva has held a Florida real estate license since 2005, has 21 years in real estate and established Voyance in Orlando in 2018. He is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.

Third-party records back up the work. In March 2024 the West Orange Times & Observer reported that a Dellagio home in Dr. Phillips, whose sellers Silva represented, sold on February 29, 2024, for $1,350,000, the largest residential transaction in Dr. Phillips from February 26 to March 3. The brokerage also links its public Zillow profile so clients can read reviews directly.

What clients can verify



Broker license BK3153327 (Alex D. Silva) and brokerage license CQ1055970 (Voyance Real Estate LLC)

Florida licensee since 2005; brokerage established in Orlando in 2018

National Association of REALTORS® membership

A $1,350,000 Dellagio sale reported by the West Orange Times & Observer A full website in English, Spanish and Portuguese

“Anyone hiring a broker should be able to check them in two minutes, so we put both license numbers right on the site and tell people exactly where to look them up. I would rather a client verify me than trust me blindly. When they do, I think they will find the most transparent brokerage they could hire in Central Florida,” said Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate.

Voyance is also specific about what it does and does not do. Every client starts with a comparative market analysis based on what similar properties actually sold for. The brokerage handles home sales and purchases, short sales, pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce and condo assessment sales, and commercial work including 1031 exchanges. Silva is a listing and buyer broker, not a closing attorney, a CPA or a lender, and the site directs clients who need only legal or tax advice to those professionals. It also asks clients not to send account numbers, Social Security numbers or court letters through its website form.

License details and the DBPR link are published at .

About Voyance Real Estate

Led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, Voyance Real Estate LLC is an Orlando-based Florida brokerage serving residential and commercial clients in Central and South Florida since 2018, with service in three languages. See .