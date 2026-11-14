MENAFN - GetNews) Trilingual real estate broker Voyance Real Estate, led by Orlando REALTOR® Alex D. Silva, publishes its full website in English, Spanish and Portuguese for clients across Central and South Florida.

Orlando, Florida - November 14, 2026 - Trilingual real estate broker Voyance Real Estate LLC, the Orlando brokerage led by broker and owner Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, works with buyers and sellers across Central and South Florida in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and publishes its entire website in all three languages. The Spanish site is at and the Portuguese site is at .

For Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking families, a home sale or purchase often involves documents, lenders, title companies and sometimes courts that operate in English. Voyance's approach is to let clients work through each step in the language they are most comfortable with, from the first comparative market analysis to the closing.

Silva has 21 years in real estate and has held a Florida real estate license since 2005. He founded Voyance in Orlando in 2018. The brokerage's services include home sales and purchases for first-time buyers and relocations; short sales, which the site names as Silva's specialty; pre-foreclosure, probate, divorce and condo assessment sales; and commercial property, including investment sales, landlord representation for office, flex and land, and 1031 exchanges.

Key facts



3 languages: English, Spanish and Portuguese

Full website published in all three

21 years in real estate; Florida licensee since 2005

Broker license BK3153327; brokerage license CQ1055970 Serving Central and South Florida from Orlando since 2018

“A home is the biggest financial decision most families make, and nobody should have to make it in their second language. For families who speak Spanish or Portuguese at home, I can sit down and explain a contract, a short sale or a probate sale in the language they think in. That is something I am proud to offer, and I believe it makes Voyance the clear choice for those families,” said Alex D. Silva, REALTOR®, broker and owner of Voyance Real Estate.

The brokerage's track record includes a February 2024 Dellagio sale in Dr. Phillips that the West Orange Times & Observer reported at $1,350,000, the largest residential transaction in that area for the week of February 26 to March 3. Every Voyance client starts with a comparative market analysis based on what similar properties actually sold for. Silva is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and follows the REALTOR® Code of Ethics. Both license numbers can be verified through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

More about the brokerage is published at .

About Voyance Real Estate

Voyance Real Estate LLC (license CQ1055970) is an Orlando brokerage founded in 2018 by Alex D. Silva (license BK3153327), a REALTOR® with 21 years in real estate. It serves homeowners, buyers and commercial clients across Central and South Florida. More information: .