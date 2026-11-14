MENAFN - GetNews)"Mineo Salcedo Law Firm"The Mineo Salcedo Law Firm in Davie, FL, now offers consumer debt defense for Floridians sued over credit cards, personal loans and other debts. The firm warns that many of these cases end in default judgments because the person sued doesn't respond in time. It also highlights Florida protections, including head-of-family wage exemptions, limits on collectors and time limits for suing on old debts.

Davie, Fla. - November 14, 2026 - The Mineo Salcedo Law Firm has added consumer debt defense to its practice, representing Floridians who have been sued over credit card balances, personal loans and other consumer debts. The firm says many of these lawsuits end in default judgments simply because the person sued did not respond in time. The new practice builds on the firm's general civil litigation work.

In most Florida county and circuit court cases, a defendant has 20 days after being served to file a written response, under Florida Rule of Civil Procedure 1.140. Small claims cases, which cover amounts up to $8,000, usually do not require a written answer, but the defendant must appear at the pretrial conference listed in the summons. If a defendant does nothing, the creditor can ask the court for a default judgment.

Florida law also provides protections that many consumers do not know about:



Head-of-family wage protection: under Section 222.11, Florida Statutes, a person who provides more than half the support for a child or other dependent is protected from wage garnishment on disposable earnings of $750 a week or less, and on earnings above that unless they agreed otherwise in writing.

Limits on collectors: the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (Section 559.72) bars conduct such as calling between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. without permission, using abusive language, and contacting a consumer known to be represented by a lawyer. A consumer can sue for actual damages, up to $1,000 in additional damages, and attorney's fees, generally within two years (Section 559.77).

Time limits on old debts: Florida generally allows five years to sue on a written contract and four years on an obligation that is not in writing (Section 95.11). These defenses usually must be raised by the defendant. Proof of the debt: the company suing must prove the debt belongs to the defendant, that the amount is correct and that it has the right to collect, which matters when an account has been sold to a debt buyer.

The firm notes that the worst response to a debt lawsuit is no response. Even a person who owes some money may have defenses or protections, but those only help if they are raised on time.

Answers to common questions about debt lawsuits, wage garnishment and collector conduct are on the firm's FAQ page. Floridians who have been served with a debt lawsuit can schedule a consultation with one of the firm's attorneys or call (954) 463-8100.

About The Mineo Salcedo Law Firm

The Mineo Salcedo Law Firm represents homeowners, condominium and HOA associations, businesses and individuals throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Its practice areas include homeowners, commercial and HOA insurance claims, ADA claims and ADA lawsuit defense for businesses, Fair Housing Act matters, personal injury, consumer debt defense and general civil litigation. The firm's office is at 5600 Davie Road, Davie, Florida. Hablamos español. For more information, call 954-463-8100 or visit propertyclaimlaw.

This release provides general information about Florida law and is not legal advice. Reading it does not create an attorney-client relationship.