MENAFN - GetNews)"The Waste Land EPUB in English and in the Spanish edition produced by PageTranslate's EPUB translator. A 90,000-word novel costs $7.20 at the standard rate."PageTranslate's EPUB translator translated all 734 passages of a public-domain EPUB of The Waste Land into Spanish without losing a file, a note link or a font. A 90,000-word novel now costs $7.20.

Austin, Texas - November 14, 2026 - EPUB translator PageTranslate has cut its standard rate from $1.20 to $0.08 per 1,000 words, which puts the translation of a 90,000-word novel at $7.20. The service takes an EPUB in one upload and returns a finished EPUB in any of 72 languages, with the chapter order, table of contents, footnotes, internal links, images and fonts still in place. The exact price appears before payment.

Why EPUB translation usually breaks the book

An EPUB is a zipped bundle of chapter files, a navigation map, stylesheets, fonts and images. Copying chapters into a text translator returns the words but discards that bundle, and someone then has to rebuild the reading order, reconnect every footnote and remake the table of contents by hand.

The other route is a professional translator. Published price lists from GTS, Stepes and TheWordPoint put English-to-Spanish work at $0.08 to $0.13 per word, or $7,200 to $11,700 for a 90,000-word novel, paid before the author knows whether the new market will buy the book. PageTranslate is built for the step before that spend: a complete translated edition that an author can review with an editor, send to beta readers or use to pitch a foreign-rights agent.

How the EPUB translation works

PageTranslate reads the book's own structure and translates the text inside each chapter, caption, alt text, image title and note, then writes the translation back into the original files so every link points where it did before. Words printed inside images, such as manga speech balloons, are detected with OCR, translated and set back inside the image. The output is a standard EPUB, which Amazon accepts through Send to Kindle.

Test results

PageTranslate ran these tests on its own pipeline in September and October 2026, using public-domain books and the IDPF's public EPUB 3 sample files:



The Waste Land (T. S. Eliot), English to Spanish. All 734 of 734 text passages were translated. The EPUB archive stayed valid, no file was removed, and the embedded fonts were left untouched. Note links still worked, and Calibre rendered both editions at 27 pages.

An Arabic EPUB, Arabic to English. All 178 of 178 passages were translated, the language tag changed to English and the page direction switched from right-to-left to left-to-right.

Kusamakura by Natsume Sōseki, chapter 1, with 394 furigana reading aids. The reading aids, small pronunciation guides printed above kanji, were excluded from the word count, so the quote came to 516 words instead of 1,598. The chapter finished in 44 seconds with no reading marks left in the English text. A 12-page Japanese manga EPUB. 154 of 154 speech-balloon text areas were replaced with English lettering, and the job finished in 254 seconds.

Pricing is published and the same for every visitor: $0.08 per 1,000 words with a $3.99 minimum, and no extra fees for layout preservation or long books. A Pro plan at $10 a month includes 500,000 words, with further words at $0.01 per 1,000. New accounts receive 3,000 free words, and jobs of 50,000 words or fewer carry a 7-day re-run or refund guarantee.

"An EPUB is a small website zipped into one file," said a spokesperson for PageTranslate. "Most tools translate the words and discard the website. We rebuild it, so a reader who taps footnote 14 in the Spanish edition lands on note 14, exactly as in the original. We would rather publish our test numbers than ask anyone to take our word for it."

Availability

Users upload a DRM-free EPUB of up to 100 MB, choose a target language and see a price calculated from the book's word count before paying. Readers who want to translate an EPUB to English free can test the first 3,000 words with a verified account.

PageTranslate accepts only DRM-free files that the customer has the right to edit and does not remove copy protection. The output replaces the original text rather than creating a bilingual edition, and it is EPUB, not MOBI or KFX. PageTranslate recommends that a fluent reader review names, dialogue and tone before publication.

About PageTranslate

PageTranslate translates complete books and documents and returns them in their original format. Its book translation service handles EPUB, PDF and Word manuscripts, and businesses can translate large PDF files of up to 100 MB in one upload without splitting them. It reads scanned pages and text inside images and translates into 72 languages. Every job shows an exact price before payment, and customers keep full ownership of their files and translations.