MENAFN - GetNews) A Tampa foreclosure cash sale with Pallas Growth LLC took a Hillsborough County homeowner from a recorded lis pendens to a paid-off mortgage in 18 days, with a written offer in 24 hours.

Tampa, Florida - November 14, 2026 - A Tampa foreclosure cash sale took a Hillsborough County homeowner from a recorded lis pendens to a paid-off mortgage in 18 days, after the owner sold a three-bedroom house to Pallas Growth LLC in April 2026. Pallas Growth, a cash home buyer operating in 13 states, published the sale as a case study on pallasgrowth.

The homeowner, who is not named in this release, had been living on reduced income since mid-2025. The first missed mortgage payment came in January 2026 and a second followed by February. A call to the servicer about a loan modification led to an application that felt slow and overwhelming, and it was never finished.

In March 2026 the county clerk sent notice that a lis pendens, a public notice of a pending foreclosure claim, had been recorded against the house. The owner was served with a foreclosure complaint and had 20 days to respond.

In early April the homeowner searched online, found Pallas Growth and reached out. A written cash offer arrived within 24 hours. After a few days of questions, the owner signed. Pallas Growth's title company worked directly with the lender to confirm the payoff amount and clear the lis pendens.

The sale closed on April 28, 2026, 18 days after first contact. The mortgage was paid in full at closing, the lis pendens was released and the foreclosure case ended before any auction. The homeowner kept the equity above the payoff amount.

Key figures from the case study



2 missed payments before the owner acted

20 days to respond to the foreclosure complaint

24 hours from first contact to a written cash offer

18 days from first contact to closing No fees and no closing costs paid by the seller, under Pallas Growth's published terms

“This homeowner did the one thing that matters most in a Florida foreclosure: picked up the phone before the judge ruled. From there it was our job to move fast and get every number in writing, and 18 days later the mortgage was paid off and the auction never happened. That is the standard we hold ourselves to on every house,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

Timing made the difference. The owner reached out before a final judgment was entered, which left room for a sale to work. According to the same Pallas Growth article, Florida owners keep the right to sell after a lis pendens is filed, up to the auction date. Requesting an offer does not pause a foreclosure, and mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due reduce what a seller receives. Owners with court deadlines are advised to keep responding to court papers.

The full case study and a guide to the Florida foreclosure timeline are published at .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth LLC buys houses directly from owners in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Sellers receive a written cash offer within 24 hours and pay no fees and no closing costs, with no repairs required. Closings usually take place two to three weeks after an inspection period of about 10 business days. The company is led by Zachary Silva and Principal Investor Alex Silva, who has more than 20 years in real estate and has worked on hundreds of homes.

More information is available at .