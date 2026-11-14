MENAFN - GetNews) Trenton vacant property registration fines and a failed roof inspection hit an inherited row home. Pallas Growth LLC bought it as-is for $142,000, and the heir netted about $138,600.

Trenton, New Jersey - November 14, 2026 - Trenton vacant property registration fines had reached $3,400 on an inherited two-bedroom row home when the heir sold it as-is to Pallas Growth LLC for $142,000, with every open fine and lien still attached. Pallas Growth, a cash home buyer in New Jersey and 12 other states, published the sale as a case study on pallasgrowth.

The house had been empty for 14 months after a parent died. Trenton's vacant property ordinance requires registration within 30 days of vacancy. The heir missed that window, and registration fees and penalties accumulated. A failed roof inspection added $1,200 in code violation fines. Property taxes continued at $5,800 a year on a house no one lived in.

Pallas Growth bought the property in its current condition and took over municipal compliance and lien resolution after closing. At closing, an outstanding $2,900 tax lien and New Jersey's realty transfer fee were paid from the price. The heir received approximately $138,600 in net proceeds and did not have to hire a contractor or meet a city inspector.

The case study contrasts that outcome with the alternative: months of carrying costs, compliance work and a traditional listing that would have drawn limited buyer interest for a condition-challenged property.

Key figures from the case study



14 months vacant

30-day registration deadline under Trenton's ordinance, missed

$3,400 in registration fees and penalties

$1,200 in code violation fines after a failed roof inspection $142,000 as-is purchase price; about $138,600 net to the heir

“Most heirs have never heard of a vacant property registration ordinance until the fines show up in the mail. This family was grieving, paying taxes on an empty house and watching penalties stack up. We took the house exactly as it was, fines and all, and handled the city ourselves. That is what a buyer should do for a family in that spot,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

Trenton is not alone. According to the same Pallas Growth guide, Newark, Camden, Elizabeth, Paterson and many other New Jersey cities have vacant property registration ordinances, and standard homeowner's insurance policies often exclude or limit coverage after 30 to 60 days of vacancy. Pallas Growth does not require open violations or fines to be cleared before a purchase. Outstanding liens are typically paid from the sale proceeds at closing, which lowers the seller's net.

The full case study and New Jersey vacant-home guide are published at .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth is a direct home buyer working in New Jersey and 12 other states. Owners get a written cash offer within 24 hours, pay no fees and no closing costs, and are not required to make repairs. Zachary Silva and Principal Investor Alex Silva, whose two-plus decades in real estate cover hundreds of homes, lead the company.

Learn more at .