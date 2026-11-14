MENAFN - GetNews) A New Jersey oil tank kept a divorcing Passaic County couple's home from an accepted offer for 60 days. Pallas Growth LLC made a cash offer within 48 hours and the sale stopped $767 a month in costs.

Passaic County, New Jersey - November 14, 2026 - A New Jersey oil tank kept a divorcing Passaic County couple's three-bedroom colonial from an accepted offer during 60 days on the MLS, because buyers' lenders kept flagging the underground storage tank at inspection. A cash sale to Pallas Growth LLC, a home buyer in New Jersey and 12 other states, ended the stall. Pallas Growth published the sale as a case study on pallasgrowth.

The couple had been separated for 14 months. One spouse had already relocated and the other was living with family, yet both were still carrying the empty house: property taxes of $9,200 a year, plus insurance and utilities.

Pallas Growth made a cash offer within 48 hours. Both spouses reviewed it at the same time with their own attorneys. The sale closed about two to three weeks after an inspection period of roughly 10 business days, stopping $767 a month in carrying costs. Net proceeds were distributed under the couple's agreed equitable distribution order, with no further court involvement over the house.

The published case study does not state the offer price or each spouse's share, and none is given here.

Key figures from the case study



14 months separated

60 days on the MLS with no accepted offers

$9,200 a year in property taxes

$767 a month in carrying costs, stopped at closing 48 hours to a cash offer

“A divorce is hard enough without a house that will not sell. When an oil tank scares off every lender, the couple is stuck paying for a home neither of them lives in. We put one cash offer in front of both spouses and both attorneys at the same time, so nobody had to wonder whether the other side was getting a better deal. That kind of clean, fair process is exactly why families call us,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

New Jersey divides marital property by equitable distribution rather than an automatic 50/50 split, and both spouses must sign the deed, according to Pallas Growth's New Jersey divorce guide. Conventional lenders generally require oil tank remediation before funding a purchase, which is why a cash buyer can close where a financed buyer cannot. Pallas Growth's standard terms are a written cash offer within 24 hours, no fees and no closing costs, and no repairs. Mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due can reduce what sellers receive. The information here is general and is not legal advice.

The full case study is published at .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth LLC buys homes as-is in 13 states, New Jersey included, and regularly handles divorce, inherited-property and damaged-house sales. A written cash offer arrives within 24 hours, and sellers pay no fees and no closing costs. Zachary Silva and Alex Silva, a Principal Investor with more than 20 years in real estate, lead the firm. Details are at .