MENAFN - GetNews) A fire-damaged house in New Jersey sold as-is to Pallas Growth LLC for $210,000 after an eight-month insurance dispute. With the $65,000 claim payment, the Monmouth County owner received $275,000.

Monmouth County, New Jersey - November 14, 2026 - A fire-damaged house in New Jersey sold as-is to Pallas Growth LLC for $210,000 after its Monmouth County owner spent eight months disputing a partial insurance payment. Pallas Growth, a cash buyer of houses in any condition across 13 states, published the sale as a case study on pallasgrowth.

A kitchen fire caused partial structural damage to the second floor and extensive smoke damage throughout the home. A licensed New Jersey contractor estimated the repairs at $110,000. The insurance company paid a partial claim of $65,000. The homeowner contested the valuation for eight months without a resolution and did not want to manage a major construction project.

Pallas Growth assessed the damage in person and offered $210,000 as-is. The offer accounted for fire damage, smoke remediation, structural repair and a full renovation on a home with an estimated after-repair value of $390,000. Combined with the $65,000 insurance payment, the owner received $275,000. The sale closed about two to three weeks after an inspection period of roughly 10 business days, and the owner never had to hire or manage a contractor.

The case study does not state a mortgage balance or a net figure after any loan payoff, and none is given here.

Key figures from the case study



$110,000 contractor estimate compared with a $65,000 insurance payment

8 months spent contesting the claim

$210,000 as-is purchase price

$275,000 total to the owner, insurance plus sale No contractor hired by the seller

“After a fire, the house is only half the problem. The other half is an insurance fight that can drag on for months. We walked the property, priced the damage honestly and gave the owner a number in writing, so they could stop arguing with an adjuster and move on with $275,000. Nobody should have to become a general contractor just to sell their own home,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

Mortgage lenders generally will not finance a fire-damaged, uninhabitable home, which rules out most financed buyers, according to the same Pallas Growth guide. New Jersey sellers must still disclose known fire, water and structural damage on the state's property condition disclosure. In this case the owner kept the $65,000 insurance payment on top of the sale price. Mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due can reduce what a seller receives at closing.

The full case study and New Jersey damaged-house guide are published at .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth LLC is a cash buyer of houses in any condition across 13 states. Sellers receive a written offer within 24 hours, pay no fees and no closing costs, and do not need to complete insurance repairs first. Zachary Silva and Principal Investor Alex Silva, who has worked on hundreds of homes, run the company. See .