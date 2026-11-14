MENAFN - GetNews) Tau explains how its Pro and Max plans use a candidate's existing work history to tailor resume content for a specific LinkedIn opening.

Wilmington, Delaware - 14 November, 2026 - A sales specialist applying for an account management role may want to put client renewals near the top of a resume, while a sales operations opening might call for more detail about reporting. Tau helps candidates tailor resume content to a matching LinkedIn Easy Apply opening using facts from their own work history.

Start with the evidence in the original resume

The same job can involve several kinds of work. A candidate who managed accounts and prepared weekly forecasts can describe both activities on a base resume. When a vacancy emphasizes customer retention, the account work may be the more useful example to bring forward. If the vacancy asks for a particular software certification and the candidate has never earned it, changing the order of the bullets cannot fill that gap. Tau uses the experience supplied by the candidate as the boundary for its edits.

Review how an application will be sent

A candidate starts by uploading a CV or providing a LinkedIn profile. Tau builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings. Manual approval is the default, so the candidate can decide whether a match is worth an application. Applications go through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. This distinction matters when reviewing an opening: an employer that directs applicants to a separate careers site has a different application process.

Compare the document and the application workflow

Someone researching how to tailor resume content may also encounter products such as Kickresume AI Resume Tailoring and Resume Tailor. Two questions can help structure that comparison. What information does a tool use when it revises a bullet point? After that revision, who decides which opening receives the application? With Tau's job search autopilot, resume tailoring is available on Pro, Max and during the trial. The candidate can keep manual approval on while using the tailoring feature.

Set the conditions for automatic approval

On Pro, Max and during the trial, candidates can also choose score-based Autopilot. They set a minimum match score for automatic approval, and applications remain subject to the daily limit of the selected plan. A candidate who wants to read every job description can continue approving roles manually. Someone comparing several different types of roles can review the matching feed before deciding whether to turn on automatic approval.

Availability

Candidates can read Tau's job search guides or review plan information and start a trial. Before applying, a useful final check is to read each changed sentence and ask whether an interviewer could request a concrete example from the candidate's own experience. The candidate can then decide whether the role and the resume accurately reflect the work they want to present.

About Tau

Tau is a job-search service for candidates applying through LinkedIn Easy Apply. It matches openings to a candidate's profile and submits approved applications from the candidate's own LinkedIn account.