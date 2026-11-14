MENAFN - GetNews)"A California home with rooftop solar and an EV charger. DuloCore's California rebate finder groups utility, state and regional rebates by utility territory."California rebate finder DuloCore groups home-energy programs for PG&E, SCE, SDG&E, LADWP, SMUD and Pasadena Water & Power, and shows when the information on the page was last checked.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - November 14, 2026 - California rebate finder DuloCore has a free statewide page that sorts home-energy rebates by utility territory and lets homeowners look up programs by ZIP code.

DuloCore is a free tool that matches California homeowners to verified utility, state and federal rebates.

The California page groups programs under six utility territories: PG&E, SCE, SDG&E, LADWP, SMUD and Pasadena Water & Power. Each group links to the programs DuloCore has checked for that territory.

The page also shows how current it is. On November 12, 2026, it listed October 8, 2026 as the oldest verification date on the page.

A homeowner can enter a ZIP code and pick a project type, such as a heat pump, a water heater, insulation, windows, battery storage or an EV charger. The finder then shows the rebates and incentives it lists for that ZIP code.

Why a rebate finder matters this year

Two federal tax credits that many homeowners still search for have ended. The IRS says the residential clean energy credit "is not available for any property placed in service after December 31, 2025."

The energy efficient home improvement credit has also ended. The IRS says it can be claimed "for improvements made through December 31, 2025."

Some state money is also used up. The California Energy Commission says HEEHRA Phase I rebates are fully reserved and that no additional reservations will be issued for Phase I.

DuloCore's finder notes that most rebates now come from a homeowner's utility, electricity provider or city. Those programs differ from one territory to the next, which is why the page is organized by utility.

New regional programs also appear during the year. TECH Clean California says $20 million of single-family incentives are now available to San Fernando Valley residents affected by the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility. DuloCore covers that program on its own page.

"Rebate rules in California change during the year," said Ivo Dachev, founder of DuloCore. "We show the date each program was last checked, so a homeowner can see how current the information is before calling a contractor."

What homeowners should do before they buy

Check the program's own page before signing a contract or buying equipment. Amounts, income limits and deadlines can change, and some programs close when their funding runs out.

Ask the contractor which programs the job fits, and whether the contractor is enrolled in them. Some programs pay the contractor, not the homeowner.

Keep invoices, permits and model numbers in case the program asks for them.

DuloCore is not affiliated with any utility, state agency or program administrator named in this release. DuloCore does not provide tax, legal or financial advice.

About DuloCore:

DuloCore is an independent guide to California home-energy rebates. It publishes what state, local and utility programs pay, with the date each page was checked against the program's own material. Learn more at

Media contact: DuloCore Media Relations,...,

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