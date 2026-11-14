MENAFN - GetNews)"An outdoor heat pump unit. San Fernando Valley incentives for heat pumps opened November 2, 2026 for Aliso Canyon priority ZIP codes."San Fernando Valley heat pump rebate incentives opened November 2, 2026, with $20 million for single-family homes. Contracts signed before launch do not qualify, and the incentive is paid through an enrolled contractor.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - November 14, 2026 - San Fernando Valley heat pump rebate incentives from TECH Clean California opened on November 2, 2026, and homeowners in the Aliso Canyon priority areas have three things to check before they sign a contract.

TECH Clean California says $20 million of single-family incentives are now available to San Fernando Valley residents affected by the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility. The program page says the incentives are available as of November 2, 2026.

The neighborhoods it names are Porter Ranch, Granada Hills, Northridge, Chatsworth, North Hills, Canoga Park, Reseda, Winnetka, West Hills, Van Nuys and Lake Balboa. Eligibility is set by a list of priority ZIP codes that includes 91326 and 91401.

How the money is split

The general market budget is $10 million, for households at or above 80 percent of area median income. The income-qualified budget is a separate $10 million, for households below 80 percent.

At general market rates, the program lists $2,000 to $5,000 for heat pump heating and cooling and $2,000 to $3,500 for a heat pump water heater. General market funding is first-come, first-served.

For income-qualified homes, the program lists $4,500 to $17,000 for heat pump heating and cooling together with weatherization, and $3,500 to $5,000 for a heat pump water heater. A heat pump clothes dryer is listed at $1,300 to $1,800.

A load management device ($500) or an electric panel replacement ($2,000) is paid only in coordination with another incentivized equipment type, not on its own.

First check: no contract before launch

The program says customers that entered into project contracts before the launch date are ineligible for the San Fernando Valley single-family incentives. A homeowner who signed early should ask the contractor before counting on the money.

Second check: one incentive per equipment type

"Incentives are limited to one incentive per equipment type per home," the program page says. Income-qualified customers can receive income-qualified incentives on a maximum of one residence.

Third check: the contractor must be enrolled

San Fernando Valley residents need to work with an enrolled TECH Clean California contractor, listed on The Switch Is On Contractor Finder. For the income-qualified amounts, the contractor must be enrolled and trained to offer them.

For income-qualified incentives, the contractor applies the incentive as an upfront discount on the customer's invoice.

The program says incentives will become available to the remaining areas of the San Fernando Valley territory in 2027, pending incentive availability. The page does not list an end date.

"This program pays through the contractor, and a contract signed too early can rule a home out," said Ivo Dachev, founder of DuloCore. "We put the rules and the priority ZIP codes on one page so homeowners can check them before they sign."

DuloCore is a free tool that matches California homeowners to verified utility, state and federal rebates. Its San Fernando Valley guide lists the priority ZIP codes, the amounts by budget and the LADWP heat pump rebates that are open in the same area.

Homeowners should confirm current amounts and rules with the program and their contractor before they sign. DuloCore is not affiliated with the TECH Clean California San Fernando Valley program, Southern California Edison or LADWP, and receives no payment from contractors or manufacturers for this guide. DuloCore does not provide tax, legal or financial advice.

About DuloCore:

DuloCore is an independent guide to California home-energy rebates. It publishes what state, local and utility programs pay, with the date each page was checked against the program's own material. Learn more at

Media contact: DuloCore Media Relations,...,

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