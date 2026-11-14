MENAFN - GetNews)"Picture from a recent We Buy Long Island Homes Fast property purchase closing"Led by a CPA licensed since 2016 and a licensed New York real estate salesperson, the company highlights its direct cash-buying process, zero seller fees, and company-paid closing costs.

OCUST VALLEY, N.Y. - November 14, 2026 - We Buy Long Island Homes Fast has released a five-point homeowner checklist following its No. 1 placement in a Kinross Research comparison of seven cash home-buying companies serving Suffolk County, New York. The checklist helps homeowners evaluate cash buyers, understand closing costs, and compare the actual proceeds they would receive from a sale.

Kinross Research published "Best Cash Home Buyers in Suffolk County, NY (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review " on October 27, 2026. The comparison examined professional accountability, seller cost transparency, purchasing processes, Suffolk County experience, and verifiable reputation records.

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast received the top placement, with the review highlighting owner Mike Plactere's professional credentials, the company's direct cash-purchasing process, and its policy of charging no seller fees or commissions while paying all closing costs.

Professional Credentials and Transparent Seller Terms

Plactere has held a New York Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license since February 2016 and is also a licensed New York real estate salesperson. His professional background combines financial expertise with hands-on experience purchasing residential properties throughout Long Island.

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast purchases houses directly for cash, including inherited properties, vacant homes, and houses requiring substantial repairs. The company charges no seller fees or commissions and covers all seller closing costs.

According to its reported transaction history, We Buy Long Island Homes Fast has purchased more than 300 Long Island homes totaling over $130 million since 2019. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The company provides cash offers within 24 hours of seeing a property and works with sellers to establish a closing date that accommodates their circumstances, subject to the legal and title requirements of the transaction.

Five Things Suffolk County Homeowners Should Verify Before Accepting a Cash Offer

Building on the evaluation criteria featured in the Kinross comparison, We Buy Long Island Homes Fast recommends five steps for homeowners considering a direct cash sale.

1. Verify the buyer's identity and credentials. Homeowners should identify the individual and business purchasing the property, review publicly available company information, and verify any professional licenses or qualifications the buyer advertises.

2. Confirm who will purchase and close on the property. Sellers should establish who is responsible for completing the purchase and request proof of funds before signing a contract. We Buy Long Island Homes Fast purchases homes directly and provides proof of funds upon request.

3. Get every fee and closing cost in writing. Sellers should request a clear breakdown of commissions, attorney fees, title expenses, transfer taxes, and other closing charges. Although New York sellers ordinarily bear certain closing costs, We Buy Long Island Homes Fast pays all seller closing costs. Existing mortgage balances, liens, and delinquent property taxes are separate obligations that may be satisfied from sale proceeds.

4. Compare actual net proceeds, not just offer prices. A higher offer does not necessarily produce a higher amount at closing. Homeowners should compare offers after accounting for outstanding debts, fees, repairs, and other transaction expenses. They should also consider the potential proceeds of a traditional real estate listing.

5. Have a New York real estate attorney review the agreement. An attorney can help identify contractual obligations, resolve title concerns, and address complications involving inherited properties or estates before a homeowner commits to a sale.

"The price on an offer and the amount a seller actually walks away with can be two very different numbers," said Mike Plactere, CPA, owner of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast. "As a CPA and a home buyer, I want sellers to understand exactly what they're getting, what they're paying, and who they're dealing with before making a decision. Whether they sell to us or someone else, those details matter."

A Direct Cash Sale Option for Suffolk County Homeowners

Suffolk County properties can present challenges involving aging septic systems, missing certificates of occupancy, inherited ownership, deferred maintenance, and outstanding liens.

For homeowners who want to sell without making repairs, preparing the property for showings, or waiting for a buyer's mortgage approval, a direct cash purchase provides an alternative to the traditional listing process.

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast purchases houses as-is across Suffolk County, including Babylon, Islip, Riverhead, Huntington, and the Hamptons. Sellers can select a preferred closing timeline, with actual completion dependent on title clearance and other transaction requirements.

Homeowners can learn more about the process or request a no-obligation cash offer through We Buy Long Island Homes Fast or by calling 631-825-8747.

About We Buy Long Island Homes Fast

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast is a direct cash home-buying company serving Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York. Led by Mike Plactere, CPA, a licensed New York real estate salesperson and CPA licensed since 2016, the company purchases homes in as-is condition without charging seller fees or commissions and pays all seller closing costs. The company reports purchasing more than 300 Long Island properties totaling over $130 million since 2019 and maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Its office is located at 173 Birch Hill Rd, Suite B, Locust Valley, NY 11560.