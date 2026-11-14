MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, November 14 (Petra) – The cruise ship terminal in the port city of Aqaba welcomed the cruise vessel, "Astoria Grande," on Saturday, in its maiden visit to the city.

Scheduled to dock in Aqaba until Sunday evening, the ship is carrying approximately 670 tourists, as the majority are Russian nationals, alongside 354 crew members.

In a statement welcoming the passenger ship, Dr. Thabet Nabulsi, Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), stated the arrival bolsters maritime tourism in Aqaba, adding that such visits provide an opportunity to attract tourists to the Kingdom's premier destinations to experience the "diverse" available tourism attractions in Aqaba and its surrounding areas.

He added that cruise ship visits "vitally" contributes boosting tourism and commercial activity in Aqaba, creating opportunities for local tourism establishments, markets, and service providers to benefit from the influx of visitors, while also expanding the "positive" impact of tourism on the local community.

Nabulsi noted that arrangements were made to welcome the tourists, mainly providing shuttle buses to tour the city center to explore local markets and various tourist and commercial facilities.

Additionally, he said organized excursions to Petra and Wadi Rum sites were arranged, enabling visitors to discover the "rich" historical and natural treasures of the "Golden Triangle," with the city of Aqaba at its heart.

//Petra// AG