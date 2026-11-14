MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) – President of the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRCS), Dr. Mohammad Mutlaq Hadid, recently met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Ambassador Khaled Mohammad Al-Maghams.

The discussion focused on strengthening joint cooperation and coordination, as well as developing a strategic partnership between the two organizations in the humanitarian field.

According to a JRCS statement on Saturday, Hadid commended the Kuwaiti delegation, comprised of Dr. Mohammad Al-Mutairi, Advisor to the KRCS President and Dr. Abdulrahman Saleh, Director of Financial Affairs, for the "enduring brotherly relations and continuous support." During the meeting attended by members of the JRCS Central Executive Committee, both sides explored ways to expand scope of humanitarian response and orchestrate field efforts to serve the most vulnerable populations.

For his part, Al-Maghams underscored importance of joint humanitarian action in providing assistance to vulnerable and needy groups, particularly individuals from the Gaza Strip who are currently receiving medical treatment and care at the JRCS Hospital.

The Kuwaiti delegation toured the hospital and reviewed the standard of medical and healthcare services provided to patients, the injured, and their accompanying memebers.

//Petra//AG