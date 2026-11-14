MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Forum serves as a practical extension of the Economic Modernization Vision

– Conference reflects strong EU confidence in Jordan's economic standing

– Kingdom positioned to become a regional manufacturing hub for major European brands

– Coordinated government mobilization underpins conference preparations

– Strategic drive to build new domestic industrial and productive capacities

– Established local manufacturing base primed for scaling and joint ventures

– Rising European investor appetite for green transition and clean energy projects

– Ties with European firms set to drive technical training and workforce upskilling AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – President of the European Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (EuroCham Jordan) Mohammad Smadi affirmed Saturday that the Jordan-EU Investment Conference represents a pivotal economic milestone and a practical extension of the Kingdom's Economic Modernization Vision.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Smadi noted that convening the forum under Royal patronage with the participation of the European Commission President reflects Jordan's standing among its European partners and the depth of political and economic ties built over the years.

He explained that the conference builds on the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership–backed by a 3-billion-euro EU financial and investment package for 2025–2027–giving Jordan a clear opportunity to move from praising strong bilateral relations to building new domestic economic and productive capacities.

Smadi pointed to an extensive, organized government effort over recent months in preparing for the forum, engaging European investors and financial institutions, and curating a portfolio of specific projects rather than relying on broad promotional pitches.

Unveiling more than 40 investment opportunities exceeding $15 billion in total value demonstrates the scale of ambition and preparation behind the event, providing a concrete foundation for talks with investors and financing institutions, he said. Selecting technology, energy, high-value industries, infrastructure, logistics, and water security reflects a clear alignment with national economic priorities and long-term growth drivers.

Smadi underscored that the conference offers a major opportunity to attract European firms to manufacture part of their product lines in Jordan, expressing hope to see leading European brands stamp "Made in Jordan" on goods produced inside Jordanian factories by local talent for regional and global export.

Jordan's existing industrial base can be expanded through partnerships with European companies, shortening production lead times and creating new opportunities for both local factories and foreign investors, he said.

Highlighting the Kingdom's competitive edge, Smadi cited its strategic location, stability, established institutions, skilled workforce, and network of free trade agreements with the EU, the United States, and Arab markets.

Companies using Jordan as a production and export base can serve the local market while expanding into Iraq, the Gulf, broader Arab markets, and future recovery and reconstruction projects in Syria–capitalizing on global supply chain shifts toward diversification and resilience.

He identified chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, packaging, and engineering as key sectors for industrial and technological partnerships, alongside software development, digital services, artificial intelligence, system design, advanced technology, and semiconductors.

Growing European interest in clean energy transition also opens significant prospects in renewables, energy storage, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, alongside water, transport, logistics, and infrastructure projects suited for European technical expertise and financing, Smadi added.

Extending industrial and service activities into Jordan's governorates–tailored to regional capabilities and market needs–will expand training and qualification programs with universities and vocational institutions, creating specialized opportunities for youth beyond traditional jobs and boosting women's economic participation through workplace development and entrepreneurship, he said.

Bilateral trade indicators reinforce this trajectory: EU imports from Jordan rose from 408 million euros in 2021 to 900 million euros last year, while Jordanian national exports to the bloc grew 39.3 percent in 2025 compared to 2024, demonstrating the competitiveness of Jordanian products.

Moving forward, EuroCham Jordan–launched in the second half of 2025 building on three decades of work by the Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA)–will focus on expanding direct business-to-business ties, showcasing Jordanian productive capacities, and opening new channels with European chambers of commerce and trade bodies, Smadi concluded.

//Petra// AA