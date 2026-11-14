MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, November 14 (Petra) – Tafileh Governorate Agriculture Directorate has launched training and field sessions as part of the "Farmer Field Schools - FFS" project.

This initiative marks the start of an applied extension program designed to transfer modern expertise and techniques directly to farmers at their production sites.

The effort also seeks to enhance farmers' capacity to improve productivity, optimize water consumption, and adapt to climate change.

The project comprises 6 field schools distributed across the southern governorate, targeting 120 farmers, with 20 participants per school.

Running from this November through April 2027, the program will feature hands-on training, field observations, and comparative trials to assess water-use efficiency and production levels.

Talking at the launching ceremony, Bilal Haloul, Director of Tafileh Agriculture, stated these schools represent an "advanced" approach to agricultural extension, rooted in implementing relevant practices and exchanging expertise.

He said this approach helps develop farmers' skills, promotes hydroponic techniques and drought-resistant crop varieties, and fosters principles of sustainable agriculture.

The launch featured opening of a specialized field school focused on hydroponic strawberry cultivation using grow-bag technology.

This step is part of a broader project, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with various national and international entities, aimed at strengthening climate change adaptation in Jordan and improving water-use efficiency within the agricultural sector.

The first training session, facilitated by engineer Khadija Amayreh, covered the project's goals, the operational mechanisms of the field schools, a pre-assessment of the participants, and a visit to the practical implementation site.

As for their scope, the field programs encompass areas such as beekeeping, integrated livestock management, and the cultivation of climate-smart crops, including saffron, turmeric, and peanuts.

These activities also cover food and agricultural processing and creation of value-added home-based products, whcih would open opportunities for small-scale enterprises and improve income of rural households.

//Petra//AG